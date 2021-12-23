Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

12/23/2021 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring options that include a sale of the business, people familiar with the matter said.

Coller has been working with an investment bank as it mulls divesting a stake or the entirety of the company, the sources said. They added that Coller's $26 billion in assets under management could be valued in line with its peer Lexington Partners, which is of similar size and agreed last month to be acquired by money manager Franklin Resources Inc for $1.75 billion.

The sources cautioned that there was no guarantee any deal for Coller would be struck and asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Coller Capital declined to comment. Private Equity International first reported in September that Coller Capital had approached potential buyers to gauge their interest in a deal.

Founded by British financier Jeremy Coller in 1990, the firm specializes in the so-called private equity secondaries market, buying and selling the stakes of investors in funds. It could attract acquisition interest from other investment firms looking to enter the booming sector.

Secondary market transactions in private equity are expected to reach a record $100 billion this year, according to investment bank Raymond James.

Last month, KKR & Co Inc disclosed in its quarterly earnings call that it was evaluating whether to buy a secondaries business or build its own team to make such investments.

London-headquartered Coller finished raising its latest flagship fund, Coller International Partners VIII, in January, amassing $9 billion.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh and David French in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Chibuike Oguh and David French


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 1.43% 33.34 Delayed Quote.31.53%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.83% 76.03 Delayed Quote.82.76%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. 1.43% 99.37 Delayed Quote.52.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00pAustralia puts website accused of fake journalists on register for payment by Facebook, Google
RE
02:59pFormer Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads guilty
RE
02:55pBiden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts
RE
02:52pCanada to delay drug price reforms by six months, cites pandemic
RE
02:52pOverwhelmed U.S. Midwest hospitals prepare for worst with Omicron
RE
02:51pEx-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright
RE
02:49pDollar edges down as risk-sensitive currencies advance
RE
02:48p'HANDS OFF' : Why some U.S. investors are pulling meme stocks from brokerages
RE
02:45pAnalysis-Omicron begins to leave mark on U.S. economy, but unlikely to derail it
RE
02:44pU.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS