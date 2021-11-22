Investment funds buy $18.193 billion 10-year note in November - U.S. Treasury

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $14.134 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $13.339 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $62 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $28.448 billion of 3-year notes, compared with the $25.331 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $14.199 billion in 30-year bonds versus $13.730 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $11.588 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $9.183 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $3.683 billion of 30-year bonds versus $6.649 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $88 billion in 3-year notes and $39 billion in 30-year bonds.