Investment funds buy $23.931 billion 2-year note in September - U.S. Treasury

10/07/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington

REUTERS - Large investment managers bought $23.931 billion at a 2-year note auction held in September, compared with the $24.193 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $7.391 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $8.444 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $43 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $27.713 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $29.317 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $25.684 billion in 7-year debt versus $26.826 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.747 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $5.573 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.144 billion of 7-year debt versus $6.427 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $44 billion in 5-year notes and $36 billion in 7-year debt.

At the Treasury's monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $7.386 billion of the $22 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $4.840 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply.

As for the month's supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $15 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of

which investment funds bought $12.052 billion and foreign investors purchased $1.700 billion.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS