Investment funds, monetary policy, and the global financial cycle

Introduction

Fostered by the progress in nancial integration since the 1990s, a global nancial cycle emerged that has led to an increased synchronisation in the movements of risky asset prices, capital ows, and leverage across borders (Rey, 2015). This development can imply improved international risk sharing via nancial markets, but also leads to a faster and widespread contagion of economic and nancial shocks globally. Monetary policy of the United States (US), as the most important centre of the global nancial system, is regarded as one of the main drivers of the global nancial cycle and the balance sheets of global banks are identi ed as the main transmitter of US nancial conditions to the rest of the world { at least up to the global nancial crisis of 2007 (Bruno and Shin, 2015a; Bruno and Shin, 2015b; Miranda-Agrippino and Rey, 2020b; Rey, 2016).

As highlighted by Shin (2013), the relevance of the banking sector for spreading global liquidity across borders receded signi cantly in the aftermath of the global nancial crisis. Instead, portfolio ows of global investors actively searching for yields on bond and equity markets world-wide gained importance during this second phase of global liquidity."

Figure 1: Total assets under management of investment funds globally

Notes: Left axis unit: USD trillion. Right axis unit: percentages. Black diamond line shows percentage ratio of total assets of investment funds relative to banks worldwide. Data source: Financial Stability Board (2020)

Figure 1 shows that the assets under management of the investment fund sector globally almost tripled between 2008 and 2019 to more than USD 42 trillion. Also, the importance of investment fund relative to bank nancing increased steadily post-crisis from a low point of 14% in 2008 to 28% in the beginning of 2019.1 Given their internationally diversi ed asset holdings, the investment fund sector by now accounts for more than a half of all global debt and equity portfolio ows (see Figure 2, left panel). In the euro area (EA), for example, the relative size of debt portfolio inows to other investment

1As shown regularly, for example by Financial Stability Board (2020), the investment fund sector constitutes the largest sub-sector of the growing eld of non-bank nancial intermediation (NBFI) in the post nancial crisis episode.