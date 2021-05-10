|
Investment funds, monetary policy, and the global financial cycle
No 119 / May 2021
by
Christoph Kaufmann
Abstract
This paper studies the role of international investment funds in the transmission of global nancial conditions to the euro area using structural Bayesian vector auto regressions. While cross-border banking sector capital ows receded signi cantly in the aftermath of the global nancial crisis, portfolio ows of investors actively searching for yield on nancial markets world-wide gained importance during the post-crisis second phase of global liquidity" (Shin, 2013). The analysis presented in this paper shows that a loosening of US monetary policy leads to higher investment fund inows to equities and debt globally. Focussing on the euro area, these inows do not only imply elevated asset prices, but also coincide with increased debt and equity issuance. The ndings demonstrate the growing importance of non-bank nancial intermediation over the last decade and have important policy implications for monetary and nancial stability.
JEL classication: F32; F42; G15; G23
Key words: Monetary policy; international spillovers; capital ows; non-bank nancial intermediation
Fostered by the progress in nancial integration since the 1990s, a global nancial cycle emerged that has led to an increased synchronisation in the movements of risky asset prices, capital ows, and leverage across borders (Rey, 2015). This development can imply improved international risk sharing via nancial markets, but also leads to a faster and widespread contagion of economic and nancial shocks globally. Monetary policy of the United States (US), as the most important centre of the global nancial system, is regarded as one of the main drivers of the global nancial cycle and the balance sheets of global banks are identi ed as the main transmitter of US nancial conditions to the rest of the world { at least up to the global nancial crisis of 2007 (Bruno and Shin, 2015a; Bruno and Shin, 2015b; Miranda-Agrippino and Rey, 2020b; Rey, 2016).
As highlighted by Shin (2013), the relevance of the banking sector for spreading global liquidity across borders receded signi cantly in the aftermath of the global nancial crisis. Instead, portfolio ows of global investors actively searching for yields on bond and equity markets world-wide gained importance during this second phase of global liquidity."
All investment funds/No breakdown
Equity funds
Fixed income funds
Share IF/Bank assets (RHS, %)
|
50
|
35%
|
45
|
|
40
|
30%
|
35
|
|
30
|
25%
|
25
|
|
20
|
20%
|
15
|
|
10
|
15%
|
5
|
|
0
|
10%
Figure 1: Total assets under management of investment funds globally
|
Notes:
|
Left axis unit:
|
USD
|
trillion.
|
Right axis unit:
|
percentages.
|
Black
|
diamond
|
line
|
shows percentage ratio
|
of
|
total assets
|
of investment funds
|
relative to
|
banks
|
worldwide.
|
Data source: Financial Stability Board (2020)
|
|
|
|
Figure 1 shows that the assets under management of the investment fund sector globally almost tripled between 2008 and 2019 to more than USD 42 trillion. Also, the importance of investment fund relative to bank nancing increased steadily post-crisis from a low point of 14% in 2008 to 28% in the beginning of 2019.1 Given their internationally diversi ed asset holdings, the investment fund sector by now accounts for more than a half of all global debt and equity portfolio ows (see Figure 2, left panel). In the euro area (EA), for example, the relative size of debt portfolio inows to other investment
1As shown regularly, for example by Financial Stability Board (2020), the investment fund sector constitutes the largest sub-sector of the growing eld of non-bank nancial intermediation (NBFI) in the post nancial crisis episode.
ows, which can be mainly attributed to banks, increased from on average 65% before 2008 to 175% after the global nancial crisis (see Figure 2, right panel).2
This paper sheds light on the role of the investment fund sector for the transmission of global nancial conditions in the post- nancial crisis episode using a structural Bayesian Vector Auto Regression (BVAR) approach. Focussing in particular on the euro area, the paper addresses the following research questions: Do investment fund ows respond systematically to changes in global liquidity, as measured by US monetary policy shocks? If yes, are these ows directed to particularly risky segments of bond and equity markets? And to what extent do these portfolio ows lead to changes in nancial conditions for rms and real activity?
Investment fund share in total cross-border portfolio flows (LHS, %) Total investment fund cross-border holdings (RHS, USD trillion)
Portfolio investment flows Direct investment flows Other investment flows
Debt portfolio/bank flows pre-crisis avg. (RHS, %)
Debt portfolio/bank flows post-crisis avg. (RHS, %)
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
|
9
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200%
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150%
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50%
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-100%
|
|
1999
|
2000
|
2001
|
2002
|
2003
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Figure 2: The role of investment funds for international portfolio ows
Notes: Left panel: Data shown for end of 2018. 'Global' represents weighted average of countries shown, cov-
ering approximately 80% of global investment funds' assets under management. Right panel: Left axis unit:
EUR trillion. Bars show categories of capital inows to the euro area. Right axis unit: Black lines show ratios of average debt portfolio inows to 'Other investment ows', which mainly contain bank sector inows. Diamond (squared) lines denote averages from 1999 to 2007 (pre-crisis) and from 2008 to 2019 (post-crisis).Data sources: IMF Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey and ECB Balance of Payments Statistics.
As discussed extensively, for example by Rey (2016), the international transmission of US monetary policy before the global nancial crisis worked via global banks through the credit and the risk-taking channel of monetary policy (Borio and Zhu, 2012). According to these channels monetary policy a ects net worth, risk-taking, leverage constraints, and hence loan origination of globally-active nancial intermediaries that do not only re nance themselves in US Dollars, but also lend in Dollars even to non-US borrowers.
In the post-crisis era, global investment funds transmit US monetary policy through to the following main channels: international risk-taking, searching for yield, and pro-cyclicalow-performance behaviour.
Via its e ect on global risk appetite (Bekaert et al., 2013; Bruno and Shin, 2015a),
2These aggregate developments reect Shin's (2013) discussion about the diminishing role of banks in the transmission of global nancial conditions. In fact, Bruno and Shin (2015a) note that the bank-based global transmission of US monetary policy was only relevant up to the global nancial crisis, mainly because of the structural change in the dynamics of global banking sector leverage at this time.
looser US monetary policy a ects the risk-taking behaviour of global nancial investors. This can imply additional inows to the investment fund sector generally and also a re-balancing of investors' portfolios towards riskier asset classes.
By means of a search-for-yield channel, global investors reallocate their portfolios towards assets that are associated with a higher comparative expected return. This can involve fund investors to rebalance towards higher yielding, but riskier assets. This type of behaviour is well-documented especially during the post-crisis low yield environment (Choi and Kronlund, 2017; Di Maggio and Kacperczyk, 2017; Becker and Ivashina, 2015). Searching for yield also has an international dimension. For example, the relatively higher interest rate di erential between international and US securities after a monetary expansion by the Federal Reserve can trigger investor ows away from US assets and towards international and EA assets (Ammer et al., 2018, 2019; Fratzscher et al., 2018; Kroencke et al., 2015).
At the same time, a reduction of US interest rates can have positive asset valuation e ects globally, which may trigger momentum in the returns of investment funds (Feroli et al., 2014). Due to pro-cyclicalow-performance behaviour of ultimate investors (Gold- stein et al., 2017; Timmer, 2018), investment funds may experience further inows as a result.
For a transmission to the real economy it is relevant to what extent these portfolio adjustments and capital ows only lead to asset price ination and share buybacks (Acharya and Plantin, 2018) or also to improved nancing conditions for non- nancial corporations (NFC), leading to increased equity and debt issuance and, ultimately, higher real activity and ination.
While questions on market-based sources of nancing are widely discussed in policy circles, systematic empirical evidence on the role and the e ects of non-bank nance for the transmission of shocks to nancial and real economic activity is still limited.3 The present paper contributes in this respect by analysing the international dimension of non- bank nancial intermediation for the EA.
The empirical analysis is based on 12 years of monthly data between April 2007 and March 2019. It studies the dynamic interactions between US monetary policy and macro- nancial variables at the global level, in the US, and in the EA, focussing in particular on international investment fund ows.
I nd evidence for signi cant spill-overs of US monetary policy to bond and equity markets via the investment fund sector. After accommodative monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve, inows to investment funds increase on a global level. The estimates from the model imply additional inows of USD 200 billion globally after a 25 basis point US monetary policy shock. Looking speci cally at funds investing into European assets,
3Recent publications from policy institutions on this topic, such as Financial Stability Board (2020), European Central Bank (2019), and Adrian and Jones (2018), give an overview of the growing importance and potential risks emanating from this sector.
|
|