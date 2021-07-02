Investment, trade fair to be held in NW China

LANZHOU - The 27th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair is scheduled to kick off on July 8 in Lanzhou, capital of Northwest China's Gansu province, local authorities said.

The five-day event will focus on deepening economic and trade cooperation and jointly building a green Silk Road, with exhibitions and conferences held online and offline, said Zhang Yinghua, head of the provincial commerce department, during a press conference held on the afternoon of July 2.

The fair plans to set up a virtual pavilion, where promotion and negotiation activities and the release of information can be realized online, according to Zhang.

Nepal and Uruguay have been invited as the guests of honor at this year's fair, said Zhang Baojun, director of the provincial foreign affairs office, during the press conference.

Officials of embassies and consulates in China and representatives of business associations from 14 countries, and representatives from international organizations including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN-China Centre are expected to attend the event.

The fair will also feature more than 30 economic and trade negotiation and promotion activities.

First held in 1993, the fair serves as a window for the opening of northwestern China and has become a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.