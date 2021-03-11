Investments in fixed assets in 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in 2020, the entities in the real sector with 5 and more employees and the budgetary institutionsmade investments in fixed assets amounted to 27,1 billion lei or 2,6% less (in comparable prices) compared to 2019.
More detalide information is available in Romanian language.
Disclaimer
