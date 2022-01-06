Log in
Investopedia Unveils Winners of its 2022 Best Online Brokers Awards

01/06/2022 | 09:36am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Investopedia (www.investopedia.com) announced the winners of its third annual 2022 Best Online Brokers Awards, showcasing the platforms that best responded to radically evolving customer needs. Last year was one of the most impactful years ever for online brokers, as they faced unprecedented challenges, including wild market swings, millions of new retail traders joining the markets, scrutiny from lawmakers, and a surging demand for cryptocurrencies. These trends, and the growing interest in investing and trading among a new generation of customers, are here to stay.

Investopedia's Best Online Brokers Awards rates brokers based on 12 key categories and 103 variables, reviewing the most critical elements users would need to thoroughly evaluate an online broker. To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2022 Best Online Brokers Awards page here.

"In the past year, brokers' reliability, pricing, and range of offerings were all put to the test," said Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver. "Investors have become more demanding of the platforms they use, and the products and services they expect them to offer, from traditional securities to crypto. Our list of the best online brokers represents those platforms that rose to the challenge."

Winners of the Investopedia 2022 Best Online Brokers Awards:

Best Overall: Fidelity Investments

Best Broker for Beginners: TD Ameritrade

Best Mobile Apps: TD Ameritrade

Best Broker for Options: Tastyworks

Best Broker for Low Costs: Fidelity Investments

Best Broker for Advanced Traders: Interactive Brokers

Best Cryptocurrency Exchange: Coinbase

Best Broker for International Trading: Interactive Brokers

Best Broker for ETFs: Charles Schwab

Best Broker for Ease of Trading Experience: E*TRADE

Best Broker for Customer Service: TD Ameritrade

Best Broker for Low-Cost Options Trading: Webull

About Investopedia
Investopedia helps its over 18 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, November 2021) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.

SOURCE Investopedia

