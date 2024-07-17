By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Investor AB posted a higher total shareholder return for the second quarter as its holdings in listed companies generated strong returns.

The company said Wednesday that the total shareholder return for the period stood at 9% compared with 6% in the prior-year's period.

Investor AB invested 2.8 billion Swedish kronor ($264.3 million) in Ericsson during the quarter, saying valuation of the Swedish telecommunication equipment vendor was attractive.

"Its core mobile networks business is profitable, and we believe that the company is well positioned to drive new growth," Chief Executive Christian Cederholm said.

Investor AB's net asset value per share rose to SEK273 at the end of June from SEK257 at the end of March. On an adjusted basis, NAV per share stood at SEK317, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose to SEK65.2 billion in the second quarter from SEK45.34 billion a year earlier as the value of its investments rose sharply.

The company said the global geopolitical situation is challenging and global demand remains mixed, with consumers still under pressure. Market expectations of lower interest rates are intact, but the pace and magnitude of central bank rate cuts is hard to predict.

"In this environment, agility remains key." Cederholm said.

Investor AB is the investment vehicle of Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-24 0315ET