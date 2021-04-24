Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canaan Inc. – CAN

04/24/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canaan American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021

Website:https://www.ktmc.com/canaan-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=canaan
  
Contact:James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
 Toll free (844) 887-9500

Canaan designs, manufactures and sells bitcoin mining machines, primarily in the Peoples Republic of China.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed from the investing public that: (1) Canaan had experienced significant ongoing supply chain disruptions during the fourth quarter 2020; (2) the introduction of Canaan’s next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings during the fourth quarter 2020; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Canaan’s fourth quarter 2020 sales and sales revenues had declined dramatically; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Canaan was not on track to achieve the strong financial prospects it had led the market to believe.

Canaan investors may, no later than June 14, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pINVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
PR
01:41pLDOS SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Leidos Holdings, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
01:36pTUMULTUOUS RAIN-SOAKED RACE IN VALENCIA : Jake Dennis in the points for the first time.
PU
01:33pEBON EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc.
GL
01:30pIndia's Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to states, hospitals at Rs 600-1,200 per dose
RE
01:18pDAIMLER  : Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team finishes first and third thanks to perfect energy management
PU
01:11pBitcoin falls 1.8 percent to $50,270
RE
01:08pINVESTOR ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Root, Inc. (ROOT)
GL
12:57p“Godzilla vs. Kong” Soars to $400 Million at the Global Box Office
BU
12:40pICICI BANK  : Opening speech of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank at media call for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
2Bitcoin falls 1.8 percent to $50,270
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
4U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ