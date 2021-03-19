Log in
Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS

03/19/2021
RADNOR, Pa., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Leidos securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Leidos securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 5, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/leidos-holdings-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=leidos

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

According to the complaint, on February 16, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (“Spruce Point”) published a research report, alleging, among other things that “Leidos is potentially covering up at least $100m of fictitious sales, mischaracterizing $355 - $367m of international revenue.” Following this news, Leidos’s share price fell $2.58, or 2.4%, to close at $105.22 per share on February 16, 2021.

Then, on February 24, 2021, Spruce Point highlighted that Leidos had “materially expanded” the risk disclosures in its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, which had been filed after the market closed on February 23, 2021. Following this news, Leidos’s stock price fell $3.13, or 3.3%, to close at $90.38 per share on February 24, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the purported benefits of Leidos’s acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos’s products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Leidos’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Leidos’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Leidos investors may, no later than May 5, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
