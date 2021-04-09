Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)

04/09/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/ageagle-aerial-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=eagle

AgEagle is a commercial drone company that is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of commercial drones, as well as in providing drone services and solutions to the agriculture industry.

Throughout the Class Period, AgEagle signaled to investors that AgEagle had partnered with Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) to manufacture and assemble drones for the delivery of consumer goods.

However, on October 14, 2020, news broke that Amazon did not have a partnership agreement with AgEagle, and in fact never did. The Wichita Business Journal published a story with the headline: “Exclusive: Who’s AgEagle’s big customer? We now know who it’s not.” The article reported that AgEagle was not partnering with Amazon.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public’s understanding about a partnership with Amazon, the defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements about AgEagle’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AgEagle investors may, no later than April 27, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pCredit Suisse's U.S. brokerage files lawsuit over data leak
RE
01:34pMelt up? More money poured into stocks in past 5 months than last 12 years
RE
01:33pJEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : BlackRock, Mustier's blank-check firm eye Credit Suisse fund management arm - sources
RE
01:31pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings
RE
01:31pSIRIUS XM  : Listen to the second episode of 88rising's speaker series on Asian American racism
PU
01:31pBy Michael Gustafson, Amy Kennedy, Christopher E. Lawrence, Thomas F. O'Connor, Bruce E. Simonetti, Inderveer Hothi, Margaret G. Parker-Yavuz, Michael Roebuck, Anthony Dean Goodman
PU
01:30pCorn holds gains on tight supply ahead of USDA report
RE
01:30pXAU Resources Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
NE
01:27pAMAZON COM  : warehouse workers reject union bid in Alabama
AQ
01:26pASTRAZENECA  : J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ