Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM

08/22/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against FTA on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021
  
Website:https://www.ktmc.com/full-truck-alliance-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=full_truck_alliance
  
Contact:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
 Toll free (844) 887-9500

FTA purports to, with its subsidiaries, operate a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. Yunmanman and Huochebang were founded in 2013 and 2011, respectively, and both companies were digital freight platforms in the PRC prior to their merger which created FTA in 2017.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s Yunmanman and Huochebang apps would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (4) FTA needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

FTA investors may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pLIVE UPDATES ON HENRI : Central Park records 2 inches of rain
AQ
05:48pAS PRFOODS : Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 financial year
AQ
05:24pNATIONAL GRID : Responding to Damage Caused by Tropical Storm Henri Across Rhode Island and Massachusetts
PU
05:12pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
05:12pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :withdrawal of winding up application against subsidiary
PU
05:12pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
PU
05:12pCHORUS : FY21 NZX Cover - full year results announcement
PU
05:12pCHORUS : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
05:12pPANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
05:11pA STATEMENT FROM ATLAS AIR : We are Proud to Support U.S. Relief Efforts for Afghanistan
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
2GRENKE AG : PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : Czech nuclear tender could be launched by end-2021, says minister
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
5Russia plans one-off payments to military, retired ahead of election

HOT NEWS