Investor Griffin buys rare copy of U.S. Constitution for $43.2 mln at Sotheby's auction

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Kenneth
Griffin outbid on online cryptocurrency group to buy a
first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution for $43.2 million at
Sotheby's on Thursday, the auction house and a spokesman for
Griffin said on Friday.
The hammer came down after an eight-minute bidding battle on
the telephones and set a world auction record for any book,
manuscript, historical document or printed text, Sotheby's said.
Griffin, who founded $43 billion investment firm Citadel, is
a prominent art collector and plans to loan the work to the
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, in Bentonville,
Arkansas, where it will be on display.
"The U.S. Constitution is a sacred document that enshrines
the rights of every American and all those who aspire to be,"
Griffin said in a statement. "That is why I intend to ensure
that this copy of our Constitution will be available for all
Americans and visitors to view and appreciate in our museums and
other public spaces."
Sotheby's said the document is one of just 13 known copies
of the official printing produced for the delegates to the
Constitutional Convention and submission to the Continental
Congress, and only two copies of the first printing of the
Constitution that remains in private hands. This printing of the
Constitution was last sold at auction in 1988 for $165,000, the
auction house said.
Griffin, whose hedge fund invests in many of the world's
biggest companies and whose views on the economy and markets are
widely followed, outbid the cryptocurrency group ConstitionDAO,
which had crowdfunded over $46 million. The group said on
Twitter that it had lost.
