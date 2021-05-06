Investor demand for emerging market thematic bonds to finance a sustainable recovery

Image

Source: Sustainability Digital; A Planet in Trouble.

While many emerging markets rely on financing from multilateral development banks like the World Bank, the international capital markets are an important source of capital for many , especially those with large financing needs and shallow domestic debt markets. Thematic bonds, which include green, social, and sustainability-linked bonds, offer an opportunity for these issuers to attract international investors by meeting their interest in transparency and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak this market segment continues to grow. Green bonds in particular have soared, surpassing USD $1 trillion cumulative issuance since 2008 when the World Bank issued the first labelled green bond in the world.

Interest from sovereign issuers is expanding, for example, a number of new sovereign issuers including Guatemala, Sweden, Thailand, Germany, Egypt and Mexico entered the thematic bond market in 2020- all with impressive subscription rates from investors. Furthermore, the pandemic diversified the market by accelerating the growth of new categories of thematic bonds such as social and sustainability-linked bonds. Social Bonds fund social expenditures such as health, education, and financial inclusion. Sustainability-linked bonds are results-based. The issuer commits to achieving predefined sustainability-linked targets and the financial characteristics of the bond change depending on whether the target is achieved or not.

Despite the remarkable growth of the thematic bond market, emerging market issuances, particularly at the sovereign level, still account for a fraction of the total thematic bond issuance (see graph below).