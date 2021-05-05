Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investor group in exclusive talks to acquire Forbes for $650 million -source

05/05/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Forbes magazine is seen on a board in 2017

(Reuters) - An investor group led by U.S. merchant bank GSV's CEO Michael Moe has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire business news and information publisher Forbes Media LLC for about $650 million, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A deal could result in Forbes' ownership changing hands seven years after Hong Kong-based investor group Integrated Whale Media Investments purchased 95% of the company. The remainder is owned by the Forbes family.

Moe's consortium has about a month to clinch a deal with Forbes before the exclusivity period expires, the source said, cautioning that no deal is certain.

A Forbes spokesman said: "We have no comment, but investors have consistently shown interest in Forbes, which has produced three years of record results. 2021 is shaping up to be a strong year as well."

GSV did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported last week that Moe was leading a bid to acquire Forbes. Bloomberg News reported the exclusive negotiations earlier on Wednesday.

Forbes was valued at $475 million in 2014 when Integrated Whale Media bought a majority stake in the company from the Forbes family and investment group Elevation. Chinese conglomerate HNA Group made an unsuccessful bid to acquire a majority stake in Forbes in 2017, Reuters reported at the time.

As one of the oldest media outlets in the United States, Forbes publishes its flagship magazine which reaches six million readers. Founded by B.C. Forbes in 1917, it has long championed capitalism and entrepreneurship and is known for its annual list of the world's wealthiest people.

The company has been undergoing a digital transformation amid declining print revenue. It has been doubling down on expanding key franchises like Under 30 and live events, most of which have become virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says its digital platform now reaches more than 140 million people with 40 global editions.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Miami and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Echo Wang and Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aJapan's vaccine drive may spur economic boost from 'forced savings' -BOJ
RE
12:19aADB head urges fiscal resilience with eye on U.S. monetary normalisation
RE
12:12aCathay Pacific tests investor appetite for first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years
RE
12:04aThai 2021 exports seen up 6%-7% this year - shippers
RE
12:03aU.S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains
RE
05/06S.Korea police raid anti-North Korea activist office over propaganda leaflets
RE
05/06Malaysia's March industrial output rises 9.3%, better than forecast
RE
05/05India sees record daily rises in COVID-19 infections, deaths
RE
05/05Aluminium rises on supply woes as China-Australia tension escalates
RE
05/05Oil prices rise as U.S. crude oil inventory draws down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July
2CRESCO LABS INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources
3Uber sees driver cost rising as U.S. economy recovers
4U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
5Bitcoin rises 6.8 % to $56,852.03