Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Investor group launches campaign to help companies protect nature

12/11/2022 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A crane stacks logs at the Syassky Pulp & Paper Mill in Syasstroy

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Here's the plan: Select 100 companies whose business burdens nature. Then, offer advice on how to lighten their impact and monitor their progress.

Such is the vision of a campaign called "Nature Action 100" launched on Sunday by 11 investment firms hoping to encourage companies to help preserve ecosystems that support more than half the world's economic output.

Protecting supply chains that rely on natural resources is just good business, said Claudia Wearmouth, global head of responsible investment at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"The aim of Nature Action 100 is to engage those companies that have the highest impact on nature, not only to protect the natural environment but also to mitigate the risks these companies face from mounting pressure to effectively address biodiversity issues," Wearmouth said in a statement.

The list of 100 companies will be published next year.

Government officials at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal are working to strike a global agreement by Dec. 19 on ways to protect the world's threatened species and dwindling wild spaces.

A draft of the hoped-for final agreement would see companies asked to assess and report any harm to nature from their businesses and investments, which could encompass their supply chains and portfolios.

Such reporting requirements could be a burden for some companies, analysts say.

Nature Action 100 would seek to select 100 companies for investors to focus on in suggesting how the private sector can navigate any new rules and monitoring their progress, the group said.

"The impact that companies have on nature is currently not easy to quantify, and this limits the extent to which investors can engage with them on this key issue," said Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, which is among the leaders of the new initiative.

The other investment firms behind the plan are AXA Investment Managers, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England, Domini Impact Investments, Federated Hermes Limited, Karner Blue Capital, Robeco, Storebrand Asset Management, Christian Brothers Investment Services and Vancity Investment Management.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Katy Daigle and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 1.22% 27.35 Real-time Quote.4.45%
BNP PARIBAS 1.71% 52.89 Real-time Quote.-12.97%
FEDERATED HERMES, INC. -1.68% 36.25 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
STOREBRAND ASA 0.78% 85.34 Real-time Quote.-3.59%
Latest news "Economy"
12:55pGermany's Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages
RE
12:40pNASA's Orion capsule splashes down in Pacific after uncrewed Artemis moon voyage
RE
12:39pAt least four killed as Cyclone Mandous hits southern Indian state
RE
12:39pExclusive-International legal experts assist Ukraine in sexual violence investigation
RE
12:36pTC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak
RE
12:33pGermany to tighten gun laws after suspected coup plot -minister
RE
12:30pInvestor group launches campaign to help companies protect nature
RE
12:20pNASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon
RE
11:55aChina's Wang Huning, a backstage ideologue and political survivor
RE
11:55aAfter cash row, Italy central bank chief stresses its independence
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some Russian soldiers in Ukraine unhappy with top brass - nationalist b..
2Volkwagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report
3Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users
4French nuclear output rises above 40 GW for first time in 9 months
5Gas producers seek urgent talks with Australian prime minister

HOT NEWS