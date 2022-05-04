Investor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Stock market investors are
heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting
announcement particularly pessimistic, with fresh milestones for
bond yields and worries about rocketing inflation weighing on
sentiment as the central bank is expected to hike rates further.
The benchmark S&P 500 is down over 12% so far this year
after posting its biggest monthly drop in April since the start
of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. Treasury note
hit 3% for the first time in over three years on
Monday, doubling since the end of 2021.
The higher yields on U.S. government debt, which is viewed
as virtually risk free, mean "you probably are starting to lose
some of those folks who had maybe crowded into dividend-paying
stocks and were maybe having to take a little bit more risk for
that income," said Sameer Samana, senior global market
strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
“The implication for equities is you start to lose demand
for stocks relative to fixed income,” Samana said.
Some investors are clearly very gloomy. Paul Tudor Jones,
founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corp,
told CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/03/paul-tudor-jones-says-he-cant-think-of-a-worse-financial-environment-for-stocks-or-bonds-right-now.html
on Tuesday that he couldn't think of a "worse environment than
where we are right now for financial assets."
In another weight on stocks, yields on the 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) - also known
as real yields because they subtract projected inflation from
the nominal yield on Treasury securities - have pushed solidly
into positive territory after being in negative territory since
March 2020.
Negative real yields have meant that an investor would have
lost money on an annualized basis when buying a 10-year Treasury
note, adjusted for inflation, a dynamic that has helped divert
money from U.S. government bonds and into stocks and other risky
assets.
The Cboe volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge," has climbed from 20 just a couple weeks ago to
over 36 on Monday, and finished just shy of 30 on Tuesday. An
elevated VIX reflects increased investor expectations for choppy
markets in the near term.
Amid the market's slide, stock investors have reached new
levels of pessimism. Bearish sentiment, which are expectations
that stock prices will fall over the next six months, rose
sharply to 59.4% in the latest survey by the American
Association of Individual Investors. The last time bearish
sentiment went above that level was in March 2009 during the
financial crisis.
Such weak sentiment can be a contrary positive indicator for
stocks. The net spread in the AAII survey between bulls and
bears fell to negative 43 percentage points in the latest
survey, with a four-week average of negative 29 percentage
points.
Since 1987, when such an average four-week spread has been
below negative 10 percentage points, the S&P 500 has risen 15.5%
on average over the next 12 months, according to RBC Capital
Markets.
Indeed, some investors say the stock market could be set up
for a short-term rally, should nothing from Wednesday's Fed
meeting catch them off guard. Following the Fed's last meeting
in March, the S&P 500 rallied 8% in the two weeks after the
central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, as expected.
Traders in the options market remain cautious, with some
measures of sentiment, including the put-to-call ratio of open
contracts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF close to the most
bearish they have been in recent years, according to Trade Alert
data. Excessive bearish positioning can help drive sharp rallies
if sentiment reverses abruptly.
“The sentiment is really bad... Everything is starting to
line up to be very oversold and overdone in the short term,”
said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital
in South Carolina. "Assuming you don’t get a big hawkish
surprise out of the Fed, you could see a rally.”
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by
Bernard Orr)