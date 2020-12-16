InvestorBrandNetwork Announces ‘Want Money Got Money' Podcast with CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Chairman and CEO John Climaco

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that John Climaco, chairman and CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), recently appeared on the “Want Money Got Money” podcast, a series that helps entrepreneurs learn from the stories, secrets and skills of the world’s most brilliant and interesting startup founders and investors.



The podcast, hosted by author, founder, speaker and CEO Sam Kamani, is available for on-demand listening at https://samkamani.buzzsprout.com.

During the interview, Climaco discussed the research of CNS Pharmaceuticals founder Dr. Waldemar Priebe into the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. He also provided an overview of the company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, which is proposed for the treatment of GBM. Berubicin has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial, in which 44% of patients experienced a clinical benefit of stable disease or better, including one patient who experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer free 14 years after treatment. CNS has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin a Phase II clinical trial and expects to begin enrolling patients in this trial in the first quarter of 2021.

“Dr. Priebe specializes in modifying chemotherapy molecules to do things they don’t normally do. He has taken a tried-and-true class of drugs called anthracyclines and made them cross the blood-brain barrier. These drugs historically have been very effective at killing cancer cells, but, because they have not crossed the blood-brain barrier, they have essentially been useless for central nervous system and brain cancers that are primary or metastatic,” Climaco said.

“Glioblastoma is the worst, most aggressive form of primary brain cancer. It’s a horrible disease, because there are few symptoms, there’s almost no effective treatment, and, very sadly, you’re probably going to die soon. The average life expectancy for a glioblastoma patient is 14-16 months.”

“Berubicin looks and acts and kills cancer cells just like every other anthracycline, but the secret sauce is that it gets into the brain. What Dr. Priebe did was address a very defined and, in the grand scheme, a small innovation, but it’s an absolutely critical innovation for the application of this type of drug to this type of cancer. We are laser-focused on designing the best possible study for this drug in the best environment with the best patients. With our partner in Europe, we’re expecting to test almost 300 patients over the next couple of years.”

During the interview, Climaco also discussed the slow progress in treatments for glioblastoma and the potential of Berubicin to profoundly change the prognosis for GBM patients worldwide. In addition, he offers insight into his own professional background working with early-stage medical innovators.

Learn more by listening to the full podcast at https://samkamani.buzzsprout.com.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial, the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of Feb. 20, 2020. These Phase 1 results represent a limited patient sample size and, while promising, are not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in subsequent trials. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

For more information, visit: www.cnspharma.com.

