InvestorBrandNetwork Concludes Coverage and 6th Year of Sponsorship of LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, has completed its coverage of the LD Micro Main Event, one of the largest and most influential independent conferences in the small-cap space. A six-year sponsor of LD Micro, IBN participated in this year’s Main Event to engage with executives from hundreds of public companies that presented at the conference. IBN also provided widespread exposure through published corporate overviews that were syndicated to 5,000 downstream partners and delivered social media coverage for participating companies.



IBN has 15+ years of experience helping client partners and events improve and magnify communications within the investment community. With a growing platform of 50+ investor-oriented brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is the most disruptive provider in the corporate communications industry and the only firm to offer a truly comprehensive communications solution to reach new audiences on an ongoing basis.

IBN has written and published 50,000+ articles and press releases while representing more than 500 public and private companies. Powered by a sophisticated support team and significant investments in syndication technology, IBN delivers a unique corporate communications solution that more companies are recognizing as the most effective way to communicate their messaging.

For more information, please visit: http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com or call (310) 402-2681 to set up a Live Demonstration via IBN Studios

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com