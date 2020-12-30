Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InvestorBrandNetwork Concludes Coverage and 6th Year of Sponsorship of LD Micro Main Event

12/30/2020 | 11:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, has completed its coverage of the LD Micro Main Event, one of the largest and most influential independent conferences in the small-cap space. A six-year sponsor of LD Micro, IBN participated in this year’s Main Event to engage with executives from hundreds of public companies that presented at the conference. IBN also provided widespread exposure through published corporate overviews that were syndicated to 5,000 downstream partners and delivered social media coverage for participating companies.

IBN has 15+ years of experience helping client partners and events improve and magnify communications within the investment community. With a growing platform of 50+ investor-oriented brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is the most disruptive provider in the corporate communications industry and the only firm to offer a truly comprehensive communications solution to reach new audiences on an ongoing basis.

IBN has written and published 50,000+ articles and press releases while representing more than 500 public and private companies. Powered by a sophisticated support team and significant investments in syndication technology, IBN delivers a unique corporate communications solution that more companies are recognizing as the most effective way to communicate their messaging.

For more information, please visit: http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com or call (310) 402-2681 to set up a Live Demonstration via IBN Studios

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pSTRATEGIC REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:23pPAE INCORPORATED : Receives $151M in Task Orders to Support Aircraft Maintenance; CEO John Heller Quoted
PU
12:22pGold firms as dollar slides to multi-year low
RE
12:22pDickey's Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Arrives In Singapore
GL
12:22pGlobal Corn Flour Market to Grow by $ 3.37 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, and Bunge Ltd. among others | Technavio
BU
12:21pRTX A/S : CA No 45-2020 - 301220 - Share repurchase programme
PU
12:20pOil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
RE
12:20pEU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
12:20pStaffing 360 Solutions Announces $1.74 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
GL
12:20pAdvantagewon Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ