InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and PsychedelicNewsWire (PNW) Announce Collaboration with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the upcoming June Conferences

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via PsychedelicNewsWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for their upcoming June Conferences: MDMA Conference, set to be held on June 15, 2021, and the Psychedelic Capital Conference, taking place on June 30, 2021.



The MDMA Conference is set to be a virtual event, exploring the potential of MDMA at the intersection of drug development & safety, clinical care and applications, law & regulation, business & markets, science & research as well as history & culture. From exploring the cultural implications of MDMA through to its clinical applications, the conference will serve to educate attendees on the potential uses and benefits attached to MDMA in a clinical environment.

The Psychedelic Capital Conference will take place in an entirely virtual format as well on June 30. The Psychedelic Capital is a virtual investment conference designed to showcase the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest industry insights.

Alongside InvestorBrandNetwork, PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”), in its capacity as an official media sponsor of both psychedelic-oriented events, will work toward furthering the distribution of content generated for the event to enthusiasts within the space.

“Our team at the InvestorBrandNetwork is delighted to be collaborating with Microdose Psychedelic Insights on the occasion of their upcoming conferences this month,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional audiences through compelling coverage throughout the course of the virtual event.”

PNW will be providing the events with dedicated coverage, including amplified article syndication to more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners, extended social media coverage via IBN’s multi-brand platform, as well as featured placements on both IBN and PsychedelicNewsWire’s dedicated events pages.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the InvestorBrandNetwork and its PsychedelicNewsWire brand,” said Kristina Spionjak, organizer of Microdose Events. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the already valuable connections our team creates between executives, investors and psychedelic enthusiasts. We are excited to be hosting the MDMA & Psychedelic Capital Conferences, two standout events in a rapidly evolving sector, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader audience will be invaluable.”

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world’s perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer