InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to Return as the Official Media Sponsor of Investor Summit Group's Q3 Virtual Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands, today announces that it will once again be collaborating with the Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) to provide coverage for the upcoming Q3 Virtual Summit, set to be held in an entirely digital format on August 17-18, 2021.



The Investor Summit Group has gained a deserved reputation for hosting some of North America’s largest independent investor conferences, routinely bringing together some of the continent’s most exciting and influential micro and small-cap companies. Providing attendees with an invaluable opportunity to connect and hear from some of the most cutting-edge businesses, the Q3 Virtual Summit will feature more than 70 companies. Moreover, presenters will be provided with the unique prospect of meeting and interacting with some of the world’s largest asset allocators within the space, with institutional investors set to comprise over 60% of the attendees.

IBN has been re-engaged as an Official Media Sponsor to leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition of the summit before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies include highlighting the Q3 summit on IBN’s primary events page, informing email subscribers of the upcoming summit, and writing articles for distribution across a vast syndication network of downstream publishers such as Apple News and MarketWatch. Additionally, IBN will raise the visibility of the event with its social media accounts, which now have more than 2 million likes and followers collectively across various platforms.

“We look forward to each collaboration with Investor Summit Group’s team as we work collectively to highlight dozens of exciting companies,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of InvestorBrandNetwork. “Our team is excited to be working alongside the organizers to attract further attention to the global small and micro-cap space.”

For additional details about the Investor Summit Group Conference, including registration, visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

