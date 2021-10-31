Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investors Are Moving Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profit to Catecoin (CATE)

10/31/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Catecoin (CATE) is built for creators. According to its team, they launched CATE to allow meme creators to "create and earn with their memes" albeit in a decentralized manner.

This has been a good time for Meme coins, as seen with Shiba Inu (SHIB). For the past few weeks, SHIB recorded one breakthrough after another, taking over the crypto space and flipping over other coins in rankings. Somehow, it surprised everyone in the crypto space when all of a sudden, SHIB began competing incessantly with other cryptocurrencies.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/101487_4ffac29914ac2831_002.jpg


Figure 1: Investors Are Moving Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profit to Catecoin (CATE)

Catecoin (CATE)

However, Catecoin (CATE), another emerging meme coin, seems to be competing with the famed Shiba Inu (SHIB). It is built with the intention of having and adding real value to the meme world.

As stated on Catecoin's official website, CATE reserved 35% of its tokens for both Staking Rewards and Meme Contest. With Catecoin, users can turn their Memes into NFT and earn CATE. Moreover, a user only needs to stake 5,000,000 CATE tokens to Post memes in Portal. Then, all approved memes will be eligible for NFT minting and the purchaser will also get all rewards from that meme/s.

Notably, users can also earn when holding CATE or earn 2% of every transaction done in Catecoin - something that both SHIB and DOGE don't have.

The NEXT Shiba Coin

CATE is gearing towards being the "next Shiba coin". Catecoin is exerting more effort in ensuring that users will be able to benefit and maximize their token and services. In fact, Catecoin is currently developing its play-to-earn game - Rise of Cats, a blockchain-based game.

Reports say that CATE's market cap has already surpassed $100 million and the team reiterated that its next stop is $1B. Surely, with how CATE is progressing, gradually, it will definitely become a meme coin rival sooner or later.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that SHIB holders are moving their SHIB profit to CATE. For what reason? No one is entirely sure but it is perhaps for further investment options and expansion. The stable progress of CATE might have caught the attention of meme coin holders, who see it as a gateway for more investment opportunities.

For now, CATE enthusiasts are anticipating its NFT marketplace and after that, Catecoin will surely grow even more than it does now. At the time of writing, CATE reports a 100,000,000,000,000 total supply and is trading at $0.000003075.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cateclub?s=20

Telegram: https://t.me/cateclub

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Cateclub/

Pancakeswap Purchase: https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xE4FAE3Faa8300810C835970b9187c268f55D998F

Media contact

Company: Catecoin
E-mail: hodl@catecoin.club
Website: https://catecoin.club/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101487


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NNOX
GL
12:50pG20 leaders offer little new on climate, UN chief's hopes 'unfulfilled'
RE
12:50pDride.io Shatters Campaign Expectations, Becoming the Most Funded UHD Dashcam on Kickstarter Ever
GL
12:47pPANAMA : signature of executive protocols of the Cultural and Scientific Cooperation Agreement
PU
12:37pMayberry Investments Limited (MIL) Declares Dividend
PU
12:27pCop26
PU
12:27pOur role in the UK's green industrial revolution
PU
12:25pFactbox-EU, United States end their clash over steel and aluminium
RE
12:20pDoge0Zilla Made its First Global Launch on the ancakeSwap Exchange
NE
12:17pCRM : results of first auction (Y-4) now available on elia.be/crm
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..

HOT NEWS