Investors Decided to Build--Instead of Buy--Bill Review Company

06/28/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Managed Care IT Experts Steve Junker and Patrick Isaac Developed accūrō Solutions platform

For several years, a group of seasoned industry executives with significant financial backing of private equity firms with experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, explored the potential of acquiring a medical bill review company. After researching the market, though, the group decided to have experienced managed care technology experts Steve Junker and Patrick Isaac build bill review and workflow systems from the ground up.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005065/en/

Steve Junker is the Chief Information Officer of accuro Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Steve Junker is the Chief Information Officer of accuro Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Now a year later, their carefully crafted platform drives accūrō Solutions.

The constraint with current platforms is the time required to customize for clients. “Providers want to provide good service, but have technology limitations,” said accūrō Solutions Chairman and CEO Kenneth Hannigan. “The biggest issue is flexibility.”

“If a payor wants to do something slightly different, they usually receive an extended time estimate to complete development,” Junker explained. “Because we had the rare opportunity to start with a blank slate using modern development tools, we can test and deploy client customization in days instead of months.”

accūrō Solutions’ platform was built for high-availability, high-volume, and exception-based processing. “It’s designed to expand as electronic transactions and regulatory reporting increase,” said Isaac.

As Chief Information Officer, Steve Junker works with executives and sales teams on client solutions. Previously, he was principal of Numeral Technology, providing technology consulting services to workers’ compensation managed care companies. His expertise is in medical bill review, preferred provider organizations, analytics, document management, and payment management applications. Prior employers were Service First Medical, CareWorks, MCMC, Universal SmartComp, and Litigation Solutions.

accūrō Solutions’ Chief Technology Officer Patrick Isaac manages its internal technology, including application development and system architecture. Most recently, he served as vice president of information technology for Paradigm and earlier held technical leadership positions with Universal SmartComp, Align Networks, and Adva-Net.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, accūrō Solutions provides complete and transparent bill processing technology and services to drive the workflow from the mailroom, through medical bill review and provider payment for companies in the property and casualty insurance industry. More information can be found at www.accurosolutions.com.


