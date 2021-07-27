Log in
Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their ATI Physical Therapy Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Securities Claims Against The Company

07/27/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
BOSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating whether ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) misled investors in its recent de-SPAC transaction. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/atip.

What is this all about?
Earlier today, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. issued lowered guidance, causing its shares to fall over 35% in early morning trading. This came only weeks after the company completed a de-SPAC transaction with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II. We are investigating whether the company violated securities laws during this period.

Who is eligible?
Anyone who purchased ATIP shares after the announcement of the company’s de-SPAC transaction with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. may be eligible. Investors who have lost money on their ATIP investment - - whether or not they have sold that investment - - are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?
Block & Leviton is considering filing a securities class action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should I do next?
If you’ve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 868-2385.

Why should I contact Block & Leviton?
Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We do not refer our clients to other law firms. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation’s top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (888) 868-2385 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.


HOT NEWS