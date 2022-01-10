Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors, analysts react to tech stocks slide

01/10/2022 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Investors and analysts reacted to a slide in heavyweight technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb, as investors factor in the prospect of more aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [.N]

PETER TUZ, PRESIDENT OF CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL IN CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA:

    "It's somewhat related to the rise in interest rates we've seen since the start of the year. Higher multiple stocks with no earnings and dividends are suffering as a result."

"People are worried about the earnings season coming up whether Omicron will hurt numbers. Across the board people are worried Omicron is going to result in a mini-slowdown for a while."

    "People remain concerned about what inflation looks like and how the Fed is going to act to mitigate the situation. The concern is related to every stock but may affect technology."

    "Technology, especially companies with low or no profits and/or high multiples, get hurt when rates move up sharply because future earnings and what they're worth today become more suspect."

LINDSEY BELL, CHIEF MONEY & MARKETS STRATEGIST, ALLY INVEST, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (FROM AN EMAIL)

    "Tech investors get nervous when the Fed starts planning to hike rates, because it means growth won't be worth as much tomorrow as it is today. Despite that, history shows tech can perform well in the 12 months following the first hike." 

"Emotions are running hot right now. Cooler heads will prevail when the rate environment is better understood. If the Fed raises rates at a smooth and steady pace, cash flow and margins can more easily be managed. S&P 500 earnings growth is projected to slow to a more normal rate this year. In that type of environment, tech is usually one of the better places to find reliable and outsized growth."

RANDY FREDERICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF TRADING AND DERIVATIVES AT CHARLES SCHWAB IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

"Technology is not going away as a group. The stronger, bigger mega-cap ones are going to do fine but the smaller, newer upstarts and those that are leveraged are going to struggle the most, and that will probably continue for a while."

"You have a lot of newer tech companies that have gone public within the last couple of years that have a lot of debt, they don't have necessarily good cash flows yet, or they don't have profits. They may have bright prospects down the road, but in the immediate term, people are getting a little bit more cautious because of the Fed's plan to hike rates soon and they are going to move away from those names."

CHRISTOPHER MURPHY, CO-HEAD OF DERIVATIVES STRATEGY, SUSQUEHANNA (FROM A RESEARCH NOTE):

"It appears the turmoil that was initially isolated to the Tech sector is spilling over to the rest of the stock market. We are not seeing a rotation today, we are seeing every sector being sold."

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sinead Carew in New York; Compiled by Megan Davies; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53pU.S. aims to double cover crop planting to address climate change
RE
01:52pOil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output
RE
01:50pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
01:49pReal estate tycoon Robert Durst, convicted of murder, dies -New York Times
RE
01:47pBiden to push filibuster changes in MLK hometown Atlanta
RE
01:45pEIG-led investors in Aramco oil pipelines hire banks for dual-tranche bonds
RE
01:41pChile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID dose
RE
01:41pSwab throat too during rapid COVID test, Israel's Health Ministry says
RE
01:41pU.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges
RE
01:39pChile's Codelco to push forward maiden lithium exploration in Maricunga
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

HOT NEWS