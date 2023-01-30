Investors' bets against German bonds hit highest since 2015, S&P data shows

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investors have amassed the
biggest bet against German government bonds since 2015, as the
country issues large amounts of debt and the European Central
Bank (ECB) talks tough on inflation.
The value of German government bonds on loan rose to 111.1
billion euros ($121 billion) on Jan. 18, according to data from
S&P Global Market Intelligence, the highest level since December
2015.
When investors such as hedge funds want to "short" a bond,
they borrow it from a broker and sell it, with the aim of buying
it back later for less and pocketing the difference. The value
of bonds on loan is therefore seen as a proxy for short selling.
Analysts said there are likely technical factors at play.
For example, German bonds are commonly borrowed to hedge against
risks or to gain access to high-quality assets.
Yet many investors are wary after a recent rally in German
debt prices. Gareth Hill, senior fund manager at Royal London
Asset Management, said he's betting against longer-dated
European government debt in general, including that of Germany.
He cited Germany's borrowing plans as a key reason.
"There's going to be much more supply coming, there's going
to be less central bank buying," Hill said. He said issuance so
far this year has been easily absorbed by the market, but
"something's got to give".
Germany said at the end of last year that it planned record
debt issuance of around 540 billion euros in 2023, in large part
to deal with the energy crisis. That was up from 450 billion
euros in 2022.
The increase comes just as the ECB prepares to cut back its
support for the bond market. It will gradually reduce its bond
holdings from March, in a process known as quantitative
tightening or QT, by letting the bonds mature without
reinvesting the money.
The yield on the benchmark German 10-year bond
has fallen from an 11-year high of 2.569% at the turn of the
year to around 2.25%. Yields move inversely to prices.
"I'm waiting to see another peak, like December, around
2.5%," said Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Italy's
Generali Investments Partners, who is positioned against German
bonds.
Valle said Europe's stronger-than-expected growth is keeping
the pressure on the ECB to keep hiking interest rates. Higher
rates tend to cause investors to demand higher returns on bonds,
pushing yields up and prices down.
ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde, have
struck a tough tone on inflation over the last two weeks, saying
interest rates have much further to climb.
The ECB has already raised borrowing costs by 250 basis
points since July, and traders expect another 50-basis point
increase this week.
BONDS ARE BACK
Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay Asset
Management, said much of the borrowing of German bonds is likely
to do with portfolio management.
"The market is always short Germany, because it uses Germany
as a hedge," he said.
Hense said many bond investors try to reduce the risk that a
rise in interest rates will hurt their portfolios by shorting
German bonds, which are some of the cheapest to get hold of.
Yet banks also tend to borrow bonds so they have more high
quality, liquid assets on their balance sheet around reporting
periods, said Matt Chessum, director of securities finance at
S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Investors are stepping back into the bond market again after
yields rose sharply in 2022, as central banks hiked interest
rates to tame inflation, making returns more attractive.
Germany's 10-year yield started last year at -0.2% but has since
surged around 240 basis points.
Jim Neumann, chief investment officer at investment advisors
Sussex Partners, said he's encouraging his clients to allocate
their money to hedge funds that are taking both long and short
positions on government bonds, "to take advantage of the
opportunity set stemming from differing central banks moves".
Cosimo Marasciulo, a fund manager at Amundi, said there is
"a window of opportunity to play this theme" of betting against
euro zone debt.
He said eventually a slowdown in the United States should
catch up with the euro zone economy, potentially pushing the ECB
to pause its hikes or even cut rates.
Investors' short positions have likely contributed to the
recent volatility in bond markets, said Pooja Kumra, European
rates strategist at Canadian bank TD.
Kumra said short covering, where investors are forced to buy
back bonds to close their positions, had probably amplified the
recent rally in German debt.
"Whenever positioning is extreme, it does provide
volatility," she said.
