Investors brace for more weakness in U.S. corporate debt

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Investors are preparing for more
downside in U.S. credit markets, as bets that the Federal
Reserve will become more aggressive than previously expected
threaten to further drive up yields and pressure prices.
After a comparatively placid January, corporate debt has
started this month with sharp losses. The Markit CDX North
American Investment Grade Index, a basket of credit
default swaps that serves as a gauge of credit risk, recently
stood at around 65 basis points after widening to its biggest
spread since October 2020 on Friday following strong U.S. jobs
numbers that sent government bond yields soaring to their
highest level in more than two years.
Market participants worry there may be more downside ahead
if Treasury yields, which affect rates across other asset
classes, continue rising. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes
was recently at around 1.92% after reaching a high
of 1.936% on Friday, its highest level since Jan. 2, 2020.
"There's nothing to stop the Fed from lifting rates now, and
they're going to do it probably every quarter this year ... so
when that happens, credit needs repricing," said Ryan O'Malley,
fixed income portfolio manager at Sage Advisory. "I think this
has just begun."
O’Malley said he was avoiding some new debt issues in the
primary market, even if attractive, believing their prices will
fall to give him a better entry point.
BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond
ETF - a major exchange-traded fund tracking the U.S.
investment-grade corporate bond market - is already down nearly
2% to $125.3 since the beginning of February, after a 3.6% drop
in Jan. Its high-yield equivalent has fallen 1.3% since the
beginning of February after falling 2.6% in the first month this
year.
Steven Schweitzer, senior fixed income portfolio manager
with the Swarthmore Group, is beefing up exposure to floating
rate notes, expecting their coupon to rise along with the Fed
funds rates as the central bank tightens monetary policy.
BlackRock’s iShares $ Floating Rate Bond UCITS ETF
, which gives investors exposure to U.S.
dollar-denominated floating rate bonds, is up 0.2% year-to-date,
as investors factored in up to seven Fed rate hikes https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bank-america-says-it-expects-seven-fed-rate-hikes-this-year-2022-01-28
in 2022.
"That's a pretty consistent theme that we're spending a
bunch of time on, and investing in," Schweitzer said.
U.S. consumer price data, due out Thursday, could give
investors more reason to get defensive on their bond portfolios
if inflation proves stronger than expected. Consumer prices rose
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-strongly-december-2022-01-12
to their highest level in nearly four decades in December,
reinforcing the case for a more aggressive Fed.
To counter the recent volatility, some investors have pulled
back on riskier credit, as risk premiums - or what investors
demand to hold corporate bonds rather than government-backed
Treasuries - tend to widen when rates rise.
Others, however, have done so only gradually, uncertain
about how far the Fed is ready to go in tightening monetary
policy as it attempts to quell inflation without hurting
economic growth.
Eric Gold, senior portfolio manager of high yield and head
of the global credit team at MacKay Shields, has trimmed his
allocation in triple-B and double-B credit, though he remains
invested in the asset class on expectations that economic
conditions should remain supportive for medium-to-high risk
corporates.
"While we are pulling back on the risk, we're not
underweighting that risk,” he said.
For the time being, most investors agree that the price
swings are here to stay.
In a Monday note, analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute
said they expected a "benign" outcome from central bank rate
hikes for broader markets, but warned investors to "brace for
volatility along the way."
"Volatility will continue to pervade the financial system
until at least a couple more months of inflation, employment and
geopolitical weather reports have been recorded and analyzed,”
Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of Global
Fixed Income, wrote last week.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York
Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)