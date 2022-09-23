Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21

09/23/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

(Reuters) - Investors withdrew money from global bond and equity funds in the week ended September 21, with caution creeping in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in which further rate hikes were expected to tame soaring inflation.

Investors exited a net $7.32 billion of global bond funds, marking their biggest weekly net selling since Aug. 31, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

GRAPHIC: Fund flows: Global equities bonds and money market https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkrxorjpm/Fund%20flows-%20Global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market.jpg

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, the third such rise in a row, and officials project rates hitting 4.4% this year, which was 100 bps higher than what the Fed had projected three months ago.

"Sooner or later bond yields will peak, though timing this precisely is difficult. The market is currently expecting the terminal US fed funds rate to be reached by around March-June 2023," said Bimal Patel, senior fund manager at Canada Life Asset Management.

Global short- and medium-term bond funds saw their biggest weekly outflow in 11 weeks, amounting to a net $4.98 billion, while investors also exited a net $3.29 billion in high yield funds.

GRAPHIC: Global bond fund flows in the week ended Sept. 21 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnkqgovq/Global%20bond%20fund%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20Sept%2021.jpg

Meanwhile, global equity funds witnessed disposals worth $1.86 billion in a fifth straight week of net selling.

Financials and consumer staples lost $1.55 billion and $687 million respectively in outflows, but utilities and tech both obtained about $300 million worth of inflows.

"Energy, financials, and materials are still attractively valued when compared to the rest of the US equity market. Valuation multiples of these companies remains low, and they remain to be beneficiaries of the prolonged inflation and interest rate rising environment," said Eugene Barbaneagra, portfolio manager at SEI.

GRAPHIC: Fund flows: Global equity sector funds

On the other hand, safer money market funds attracted investor interest as they obtained a net $28.23 billion, the biggest weekly inflow since July 6.

Data for commodities funds showed precious metal funds remained out of favour for a 13th week with net disposals worth $474 million. Investors also exited energy funds of $60 million.

An analysis of 24,559 emerging market funds showed investors sold $2.39 billion worth of equity funds, marking a 10th weekly outflow in a row, while also exiting $2.78 billion worth of bond funds.

GRAPHIC: Fund flows: EM equities and bonds

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.12% 0.65705 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.91% 1.10507 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.73834 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.81% 0.97563 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012347 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.13% 0.57805 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aGermany's two-year yield touches 2008 high after UK economic plans
RE
07:42aInvestors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
RE
07:37aIndian banks' loans rose 16.2% y/y in two weeks to Sept 9 - central bank
RE
07:29aChina central bank says it will improve monitoring of cross-border capital flows
RE
07:29aSri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh; post weekly fall
RE
07:28aS. Korean police detain two Liberian officials over alleged rape of two teenagers
RE
07:28aCentral African Republic's top court annuls commission to rewrite constitution
RE
07:27aUK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
07:27aGold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns
RE
07:23aIMF cites Japanese yen's volatility, says monitoring situation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
2Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..
3Norsk Hydro To Initiate Share Buyback Program of Up To 100 Million Shar..
4The board of directors in Azelio has resolved on a fully guaranteed rig..
5China stocks fall on foreign outflow concerns, geopolitical risks

HOT NEWS