Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors eager for earnings amid growth concerns

07/09/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are looking to U.S. companies' upcoming quarterly results and forecasts about the recovery in the second half of 2021 as some worry that the recent economic surge is already waning.

U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply this week on fears that economic growth may slow in the second half, pushing yields to levels not seen since February. On the stock market, there was a selloff in financials, energy and other so-called value shares tied to the recovery.

A massive jump in second quarter earnings is expected to mark a peak for U.S. earnings growth and the recovery from last year's pandemic-induced profit collapse. S&P 500 earnings are estimated to have surged 65.8% from a year earlier, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

That's on track to be the biggest percentage growth since the fourth quarter of 2009 following the Great Financial Crisis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Starting Tuesday, earnings reports are due from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and other big banks, kicking off the quarterly results season. They could give early clues on the economy and stocks tied to growth.

Most big U.S. banks are expected to report a big rebound in quarterly profits even with trading income falling and revenue stalling on low interest rates and weak demand.

Investors are also eager to assess whether earnings will support Wall Street's run higher, with the S&P 500 up roughly 16% for the year so far. Many market watchers say the expected surge in earnings this year is a big reason for the market's strong performance.

Yet this week's weaker-than-expected report on U.S. jobless claims and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant added to investor questions about the economic re-opening.

"For this earnings season, what investors will want to see and what we expect is that the earnings trend for the value side is still intact, to give support to (the view) it's too early to leave this trade. And that starts with the banks next week," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.

Many investors including Lerner remained bullish on economically sensitive sectors like energy, financials and industrials that are considered value trades because of years of underperformance.The S&P 500 value index is down for the week. Over the same period, the S&P 500 growth index - known for companies with upward momentum behind them - is higher, reflecting an advance in technology shares that were helped by the fall in the benchmark 10-year note yields.

Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas, who likes energy, materials, restaurants and some retailers, said while the picture is not all perfect across all companies, earnings season should confirm the strength in the economy.

"It's not 100% rosy," he said, but "we would expect earnings to be extremely strong, and so we're optimistic about the market."

Among sectors, industrials, consumer discretionary, energy and materials are expected to post the biggest year-over-year profit gains, with industrials estimated up more than 500%, based on Refinitiv's data.

Second-quarter earnings estimates are likely still too low, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a note this week.

As a result, estimates for 2021 overall and for 2022 "should continue to increase as we get Q2 financial reports," and that could give investors more confidence that earnings should support the market going into next year, he wrote.

Also on the radar will be what companies are doing to pass on price increases they may be grappling with from raw materials, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Signs of these pressures have come up in economic data in recent months.

Other companies due to report next week include Delta Air Lines, UnitedHealth Group and Kansas City Southern.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL  : The SEC's Continued Focus On Cybersecurity Enforcement
AQ
01:57pBritain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
RE
01:56pAB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Four euro zone banks pass ECB stress test exercise
RE
01:55pInvestors eager for earnings amid growth concerns
RE
01:53pU.s. cdc says 183,542,871 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of july 9 vs 183,237,046 individuals as of july 8
RE
01:53pU.s. cdc says 158,629,431 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of july 9 vs 158,287,566 individuals as of july 8
RE
01:53pU.S. FAA requiring emergency inspections for more Bell helicopters
RE
01:51pU.s. cdc says delivered 386,058,070 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 9 vs 385,495,790 doses delivered as of july 8
RE
01:51pU.s. cdc says administered 332,966,409 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 9 vs 332,345,797 doses administered as of july 8
RE
01:50pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 604,251 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum, Rolls-Royce...
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Reflation trade takes another hit

HOT NEWS