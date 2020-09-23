Investors eye new haven in Chinese bonds as index decision looms

* FTSE Russell to conduct annual WGBI review Thursday
* China bond inclusion expected after regulatory opening
moves
* High yield premiums, low correlation lure foreign
investors
* China bond market still seen lagging behind DM peers
SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China's recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic and a flurry of market reforms are creating an
ideal backdrop for the possible inclusion of its government
bonds in a major global index this week.
Index provider FTSE Russell is widely expected to add
Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to its flagship World Government
Bond Index (WGBI) after an annual review on Thursday, a
potentially major step for Chinese bonds as investors seek
safe-haven assets in a zero-interest-rate world.
"If China is included into WGBI, it indicates that it has
passed FTSE Russell's rigorous index inclusion criteria,
particularly around market access and tradability," said Danny
Suwanapruti, rates strategist at Goldman Sachs.
"This opens the doors for several global fixed income
investors beyond index trackers, such as total return funds,
multi-asset funds, DM bond funds and central banks."
China fumbled inclusion in last year's WGBI review over
long-standing investor concerns, in particular the poor
liquidity, limited flexibility in foreign exchange settlement
and tight bond settlement cycles.
Since then, regulators have addressed many sticking points,
simplifying regulations, scrapping quotas, extending trading
hours and bringing market structures more in line with global
norms, including a raft of measures in the past few
weeks.
"A couple of weeks ago, people would have thought inclusion
is going to be a close call because there were still some
outstanding issues," said Suwanapruti. The recent changes have
improved the chances of being included in the index, he said.
Chinese government bonds are already becoming a part of the
J.P Morgan and Bloomberg Barclays index suites. But the FTSE
WGBI has a far larger passive band of investors following it.
Goldman Sachs estimates there is $2.5 trillion of global
cash following the WGBI, and China's inclusion could drive $140
billion into mainland bonds.
PANDEMIC PREMIUM
A WGBI inclusion would help to legitimise Chinese bonds for
more investors, particularly as the People's Bank of China keeps
policy steady while the rest of the world is cutting rates.
Hiroshi Yokotani, managing director of State Street Global
Advisors, said Japanese investors seeking to diversify away from
U.S. assets have begun to look at China as a possible
destination, noting that "of course, investors are desperate for
yields."
Ten-year CGBs yield 240 basis points more than their U.S.
equivalents, and expectations of a strong yuan mean hedging
costs are low.
Foreign interest is rising. On Monday, the largest
exchange-traded fund to invest purely in CGBs listed in
Singapore..
It took foreigners 22 months to go from 1 trillion to 2
trillion, official data shows. Just fourteen months later, at
the end of August, foreigners held Chinese bonds worth 2.8
trillion yuan ($412.61 billion), nearly 3% of all outstanding
bonds, and 9.2% of CGBs.
The structure of inflows has also shifted. In 2017,
short-term debt instruments, such as certificates of deposit,
made up a large proportion of inflows as "less sticky" investors
bet on the yuan appreciating, said Min Dai, Morgan Stanley's
head of Asia ex-Japan macro strategy.
There are now more mutual funds and pension funds investing
primarily in bonds, Dai said. He expects foreigners to own
around 20% of CGBs by the end of 2030.
($1 = 6.7861 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by
Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Simon Cameron-Moore)