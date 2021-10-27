Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Investors fear austerity measures in Sunak's budget

10/27/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Yesterday, the FTSE 100 reached highs not seen since February, led by good corporate results, including Reckitt Benckiser. Consumer cyclical are outperforming their peers. Entain was one of the few drags, as DraftKings withdrew its £18.4 billion offer.

But today, things are looking a little less rosy, as lower metal prices hit miners. Investors are awaiting finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget statement later today, which should include some policies that were already unveiled, such as higher corporate tax and national insurance contributions, as well as higher minimum wages. They fear austerity measures, in a context already marred by supply chain fractures, Brexit, decaying infrastructure, lower wages and a difficult housing market.

Among stocks, Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing jumped 5.1% after announcing an increase in dividend, following strong half-year results.

 

Things to read:

What the hell is the NHS doing with all its billions? (Daily Telegraph)

Sunak Set to Save the Spoils of Record Rebound in UK Economy (Bloomberg)

UK Budget: crippling shortages and rising prices hit the economy (Financial Times)

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC 3.41% 364 Delayed Quote.19.73%
DRAFTKINGS INC. 4.12% 48.75 Delayed Quote.4.70%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.30% 0.84465 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
FTSE 100 -0.32% 7250.42 Delayed Quote.11.52%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.24% 5793 Delayed Quote.-11.51%