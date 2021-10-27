Investors fear austerity measures in Sunak's budget

But today, things are looking a little less rosy, as lower metal prices hit miners. Investors are awaiting finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget statement later today, which should include some policies that were already unveiled, such as higher corporate tax and national insurance contributions, as well as higher minimum wages. They fear austerity measures, in a context already marred by supply chain fractures, Brexit, decaying infrastructure, lower wages and a difficult housing market.

Among stocks, Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing jumped 5.1% after announcing an increase in dividend, following strong half-year results.

