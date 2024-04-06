April 5 (Reuters) - Investors close to Elon Musk are in talks to help his artificial-intelligence startup xAI raise $3 billion in a round that would value the company at $18 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
