Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite

April 25 (Reuters) - A wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in
Shanghai presents the biggest test yet for investors, trading
companies and logistics managers trying to follow China's
economy after the government restricted firms from releasing
real-time data.
As China's most populous city struggles to emerge from weeks
of crippling coronavirus curbs, companies can no longer see how
goods are moving in and out of the key port as a result of a
recent data law that cracked down on data sharing.
Industrial barometers from crude oil inventories at import
terminals to high-frequency container throughput at ports were
widely available previously, offering a real-time window on the
world's second-biggest economy unhampered by the delays and
possible distortions of official economic data.
But since China’s Personal Information Protection Law went
into effect in November, crucial sources of information about
the world's biggest exporting nation have gone dark.
Shipping companies and brokers have resorted to less
accurate satellite-based tracking to monitor port delays.
Traffic data to gauge truck shipping and commerce is no longer
available. Traders track port activity by phone calls or even
hand-counting ships.
That lack of visibility will affect every other link in
China's globe-spanning supply chains as work gradually resumes,
the flow of goods picks up and shippers seek to clear traffic
jams off China's east coast.
"We are no longer able to obtain some of the high-frequency
data, like daily cargo turnover at ports, railway and air
traffic passenger data," said Dong Chen, head of Asia
macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management.
"Some of the data became monthly basis only," Chen said. "We
just have to deal with what it is."
The Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of
Transport did not respond to requests for comment on the impacts
of the data law.
IN THE DARK
The data law is the latest in what accountancy PwC calls
"one of the most stringent regulatory regimes many
multinationals will encounter." The measures limit how domestic
and foreign organisations can collect and use data, affecting
every company operating in China.
Organisations monitoring industrial or commercial activity
in China must comply with strict rules on data classification,
storage, cross-border transfers, transparency and user consent
management before they may publish such data to clients.
As a result, some data providers have suspended or ceased
publishing data or moved it behind pay walls.
"Everyone is writing and talking about the port congestion
in China due to recent wave of COVID, but we cannot find much
authentic data to assess the actual situation," said a
Beijing-based oil trader.
Two years ago when COVID swept through China at the start of
the pandemic, analysts, investors and journalists turned to
traffic data by Dutch mapping firm TomTom to see how lockdowns
stifled mobility across major cities in the world's most
populous country.
Not now. Chinese cities are not available on the company's
free international traffic congestion page, which continues to
track data for dozens of other locations globally.
"We have made the business decision to discontinue the
historical and live traffic feed for Chinese cities through our
TomTom Move Portal and Traffic Index website, as Chinese law on
the sharing and disclosing of GPS data has been tightened
recently," TomTom spokesman Ivo Bokkerink said by email.
TomTom continues to provide data to subscribers in China, he
said.
After shipping companies stopped publishing Automatic
Identification System (AIS) feeds on ships in Chinese waters,
traders and others who track ship movements have used
satellite-based positioning data that can be less accurate than
ship-to-shore AIS signals.
"I’d say last year we were talking to people a few times per
month" to supplement data on supply chain developments, said
Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. "But the past
few weeks it’s been daily."
Others have gone more old school.
"Real-time data-driven decision making is at the heart of
what we do for a living these days, especially with supply chain
issues stoking inflation fires," said Stephen Innes, managing
partner at SPI Asset Management.
"Now we are reduced to relying on folks to manually count
ships outside of Shanghai and Ningbo Ports again at 7 p.m. daily
for reference points."
(Reporting by Gavin Maguire in Singapore, Muyu Xu in Beijing
and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Sarah Wu in
Taipei; Editing by William Mallard)