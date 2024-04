JERUSALEM, April 19 (Reuters) - Global investors know that Israeli bonds are a safe and liquid asset, Israel's accountant general said on Friday, adding that a long-term ratings cut by S&P comes as a direct response to last weekend's Iranian missile attack on Israel.

"Israel will successfully handle all the challenges it faces," said Accountant General Yali Rotenberg. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Sonali Paul)