Investors look for clues on consumer as holiday shopping kicks off

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Investors are closely
watching U.S. retail stocks as a barometer of consumer
confidence as inflation bites, as the most important shopping
season of the year begins on Friday.
Consumer discretionary stocks, measured by the S&P 500
Consumer Discretionary sector - the group of companies
that benefit from spending on retail, restaurants, and vacations
- were flat in morning trading Friday.
The sector is down 32% for the year to date, more than
double the 15.5% decline in the broad S&P 500, as
consumers have been walloped by surging inflation and the
swiftest increase in interest rates since the 1970s.
"These stocks are a clue as to how fast the economy is
slowing and whether slowing inflation is lifting confidence on
Main Street," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at
the Leuthold Group.
Expedia Group Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp and
Home Depot Inc paced the sector higher Friday, each
gaining more than 1.6% compared with a 0.1% gain in the
benchmark S&P 500.
Consumers spent a record $5.29 billion online on
Thanksgiving Day, according to Adobe Analytics data, up 2.9%
from a year ago, driven by big discounts in categories such as
toys and electronics.
The steepest discounts on Black Friday were for toys,
peaking at 34% off listed price, electronics, and computers.
U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace than economists
expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for
the first time in eight months and helping spark a rally in the
broad U.S. stock market on hopes that inflation had finally
peaked after hovering near 40-year highs.
Overall, the National Retail Federation, a trade group,
forecasts that holiday sales, including e-commerce, will rise
between 6% and 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion
during November and December. That would come in below both the
13.5% jump reported last year, and the 9.3% gain in 2020.
Retailers, meanwhile, began running unusually early
discounts this year to entice shoppers.
Target Corp, Kohls Corp, and Amazon.com
Inc ran so-called early Black Friday deals - the term
for the day after the Thanksgiving holiday - that discounted
toys and some other goods by as much as 50%.
Those companies did not respond to comment for this story.
Yet even with steep discounts, consumers will still have to
spend more for popular products like a PJ Masks toy car or
Mattel Inc's Mega Hauler semi-truck because prices have
risen faster than promotions, according to data provided by
DataWeave.
Mattel did not respond to a request to comment.
The attempts to lure shoppers comes as the closely-followed
University of Michigan consumer sentiment poll was revised up
Wednesday to up to 56.8 from 54.7, beating the consensus
expectation of 55.0 but still below the 59.9 index level from
October. Expectations for purchasing long-lasting manufactured
goods fell 21% due to high interest rates and high prices, the
survey found.
"The sentiment data has been sliding sideways as consumers
try to reconcile solid economic and labor market conditions
against expectations of a recession and harmful inflation," said
Thomas Simons, an economist at Jefferies LLC.
Retailers have struggled to shift their offerings as
consumers fully emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, leaving
some companies bogged down with excess inventory.
Walmart Inc, for instance, lifted its annual sales
and profit forecast as demand for groceries was expected to hold
up despite higher prices. Target, meanwhile, forecast a surprise
drop in holiday-quarter sales.
Shares of Walmart are up 7.5% for the month to date, while
shares of Target are down 1.2%. Shares of Walmart fell 0.2%
Friday, while shares of Target fell 0.7%.
Department store Macy's Inc raised its annual profit
forecast last week. Shares of the company are up nearly 12%
month-to-date. Kohl's, meanwhile, withdrew its forecast as it
faces weakening demand due to rising prices. Shares of the
company are up 6.7% month-to-date.
Walmart, Macy's and Kohl's did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
