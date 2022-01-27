Investors look to prune portfolio risk as Fed hawkishness rules markets

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s hawkish
shift is bolstering the case for investors looking to trim risk
from their portfolios, as the U.S. central bank trains its guns
on surging inflation while giving little indication that it will
be swayed by the latest weakness in stocks.
After the Fed's easy-money policies helped the S&P 500 soar
from its March 2020 lows, investors must now contend with
uncertainty on multiple fronts as the Fed gears up to raise
interest rates and shrink its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.
“I continue to believe you have to be really conservative in
your portfolio today,” said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief
investment officer of global fixed income. “The Fed is going to
have to see a few more cards on inflation and the economy, and
the uncertainty is high.”
At the conclusion of its latest monetary policy meeting on
Wednesday, the Fed said it is likely to hike rates in March and
reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what
Fed chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to
tame inflation, which by some measures is at its highest levels
since 1982.
Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations,
are now pricing in a total of 4.4 rate increases this year, up
from four expected hikes before Powell's press conference.
Markets had been jittery ahead of the meeting, with the S&P
500 down 8.6% for the year-to-date. That threatened to put the
index on the path for its worst January performance in history,
ahead of the 8.57% decline registered in January 2009, according
to Ned Davis Research.
For some investors, the uncertainty means that January’s
market swings could be a preview of how asset prices will behave
in coming months – a stark contrast from the becalmed markets
many had grown used to since the Fed unleashed its massive
stimulus programs nearly two years ago.
In addition, questions over how the Fed will act appeared to
have made investors more skittish about buying dips in the U.S.
stock market, a strategy that proved lucrative over the last two
years.
"The Fed has really been the backstop for the market and now
the Fed is starting to give the market a lot more rope," said
Andy Kapyrin, co-chief investment officer at wealth manager
RegentAtlantic, who has been shifting more of his firm's assets
into value stocks -- shares of economically sensitive companies
that would benefit from rising rates and shortening durations in
his bond portfolios.
RJ Gallo, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes,
believes the Fed will raise rates in 25 basis point increments
for the remainder of the year starting at its March meeting. His
firm has shortened the durations in its portfolios in
anticipation that the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond will
top 2% by the middle of the year, up from the current 1.77%.
"The Fed and inflation are going to be the dominant forces
for markets for the entire year of 2022," Gallo said. “Nothing
has suggested this year that inflation will unwind, and the only
way they have to address it is rate hikes and to shrink the
balance sheet."
Powell's remarks on Wednesday sent yields on U.S. Treasuries
higher and flattened the yield curve. Some investors have been
nervous about the potential for the Fed to tighten so
aggressively that it risks a sharp growth slowdown and have been
focusing on the flattening yield curve as a potential warning.
"I think what you end up with is more persistent volatility,
which shouldn't be a surprise - that tends to happen at the dawn
of tightening cycles - and a flatter yield curve," said Steve
Bartolini, portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price’s New Income Fund,
who said their portfolios were "relatively conservative to begin
with."
Among the worst-hit assets in recent weeks have been tech
stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite Index down 13.4% for the year.
Cryptocurrencies have plunged, taking bitcoin down around 20%
year-to-date.
“We have to be cautious with regards to positioning for risk
assets,” said Brian Quigley, portfolio manager at Vanguard Fixed
Income Group. “I would not be surprised to see more equity
weakness, see more widening in spreads of corporate bonds.”
