Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors must wait for Brazil election for fiscal clarity -Credit Suisse executive

09/06/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro visits the 45th Expointer agricultural fair in Esteio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Investors seeking clarity about the future of Brazil's fiscal policy from 2023 on must wait for the outcome of October's presidential election, said the chief investment officer of Credit Suisse for Latin America.

"You have to wait for the definition of who is going to implement the policies next year to, in fact, be able to understand what is the fiscal risk that lies ahead," Luciano Telo told Reuters, adding that the uncertainty may delay some investments in the country.

The market wants to understand if whoever emerges victorious will seek to contain the level of spending, Telo said in an interview.

Recent polls have shown former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading in the presidential race, followed by current President Jair Bolsonaro.

Once the election is decided, there may be some relief in the markets, Telo said. But he stressed the need for the new government to quickly work on communication with the financial industry after the result.

In some other Latin American countries, investors could not see a clear post-election guideline, making assets trade at a discount after the vote.

While Telo said the Brazilian stock market is currently cheap, the Credit Suisse executive prefers to wait for signs of the country's 2023 economic growth and fiscal policy before allocating more resources to equities in Brazil.

"We are very close to the election. To decrease an uncertainty, it's not worth it to hold more stock market long positions right now," he said, adding that bank stocks and commodity-linked companies are the ones Credit Suisse sees the most value in at the moment.

Any scenario for Brazilian financial assets hinges on the Federal Reserve's next steps, he noted.

"That is the most important thing to (determine) risk aversion than any regional element," Telo said.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Paula Arend Laier


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.26% 5.02 Delayed Quote.-43.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.06% 5.1782 Delayed Quote.-19.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aU.S. COVID-19 shots to remain free, White House says
RE
11:24aGermany to drop COVID mask requirement on flights
RE
11:23aArgentina hikes biofuel prices for domestic market
RE
11:20aInvestors must wait for Brazil election for fiscal clarity -Credit Suisse executive
RE
11:15aTurkey's Erdogan says 'Europe reaping what it sowed' on energy crisis
RE
11:13aCVS expects 'meaningful' tax benefit from Signify acquisition
RE
11:04aCalifornia Grid Operator Issues Power Conservation Call for Sept. 6
RE
11:04aCalifornia independent system operator (iso) has issued a statew…
RE
10:58aWall St extends losses as Fed worries persist
RE
10:58aHoliday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom says it starts loading LNG from new Portovaya plant
2Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide
3Siemens Energy Joins DAX Index, Replacing HelloFresh
4Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Ciena, Fedex, Tesco, Tesla...
5VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS