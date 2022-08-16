Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors no longer 'apocalyptically bearish', BofA poll says

08/16/2022 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors are still bearish but no longer "apocalyptically" so, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers in August, as hopes rise inflation and interest rates shocks will end in the coming quarters.

BofA, which polled investors overseeing $836 billion in assets between Aug. 5-11, said on Tuesday they had cut back a net underweight position in equities to minus 26%. That was an improvement on the low of minus 44% in July, a level last seen in the 2008 global financial crisis.

But fears of economic slowdown continued to rise, with 58% of investors anticipating a global economic recession in the next 12 months, up from 47% last month and the highest since May 2020.

The share of uninvested cash in portfolios dropped to 5.7% from 6.1% in July, but remained "very high", BofA said.

Stocks have rallied in the past two months after a brutal first half of 2022, and BofA said August saw a big rotation into U.S stocks, technology and consumer shares, while investors sold out of defensive stocks such as utilities and consumer staples, as well as UK equities.

U.S. shares are up about 12% in the last month, but remain about 10% down year-to-date.

Recent U.S. inflation data has been better-than-expected, leading to expectations the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates as aggressively as investors previously anticipated.

Despite the uptick in investor sentiment, Bofa said the survey indicated its Bull/Bear indicator remained at "max bearish". (Reporting by Lucy Raitano Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21aIsrael GDP grows 6.8% in Q2 on gains in exports, consumer spending
RE
07:21aTaiwan says it detects 17 Chinese aircraft near island
RE
07:18aGerman gas consumption down 15% in H1, says power industry body
RE
07:17aEstonia to remove Soviet memorials in Russian-speaking city
RE
07:17aWar, gas prices to halt a third of Ukraine's sugar refineries
RE
07:13aFactbox-UK workers' industrial action as cost of living crisis bites
RE
07:08aWalmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
RE
07:08aInvestors no longer 'apocalyptically bearish', BofA poll says
RE
07:05aEU contacts Brazil to resume Mercosur trade pact talks -sources
RE
07:03aIndonesia plans $1.41 billion investment in new capital city in 2023 -govt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Analysis-Trapped cash mangles China's policy plans
3Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..
4Soaring coal prices lift BHP to highest profit in 11 years
5Delivery Hero's Q2 2022 results confirm accelerated trajectory towards ..

HOT NEWS