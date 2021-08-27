Investors plough money into bonds, stick with stocks-BofA

Bond funds took in $13.3 billion with investment grade bond funds enjoying $8.8 bln of inflows and U.S. Treasuries pulling in $2.5 billion in the week to Wednesday -- their largest intake in five weeks, BofA said, citing EPFR data.

Equities saw inflows of $12.6 billion with U.S. stocks benefiting from a third straight week of inflows, at $6.2 billion.

Investors added cash to equities during a period that saw markets gyrate over speculation about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering and concerns for economic growth amid the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Precious metal funds suffered their largest outflows, at $1.4 billion, since March.

