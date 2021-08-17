Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors raise cash holdings as European economic outlook darkens - BoFA survey

08/17/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign for a Bank of America office is pictured in Burbank, California

LONDON (Reuters) - Less than half of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect the European economy to further improve over the next twelve months, marking the lowest proportion since last June, BoFA's August survey edition said on Tuesday.

Cooling growth expectations are mainly due to COVID concerns, with 19% of investors citing the Delta variant as the biggest tail risk to the European economy, closely behind inflation risks and worries about a taper tantrum, the European edition of the popular monthly survey said.

As a result, a net 23% of investors were overweight cash, the highest share in a year, BoFA said.

About 70% of BofA's clients, with $750 billion in assets under management, said they expect the reflation trade has further room to run, compared to 64% in the July survey.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22aBHP to sell oil, gas arm to Australia's Woodside in $28 bln merger
RE
04:20aKiwi plunges after new virus case prompts lockdown; U.S. dollar up
RE
04:18aIndia's Serum Institute buys 50% stake in country's largest vial maker
RE
04:11aChina steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
RE
04:08aInvestors raise cash holdings as European economic outlook darkens - BoFA survey
RE
04:04aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises $263 million at $4.1 billion valuation
RE
04:03aPhilippines' electric grid operator files for IPO
RE
04:01aSingapore prepares for long term life - and death - with COVID-19
RE
03:57aBHP reports best profit in nearly a decade, pays record dividend
RE
03:55aSterling Falls as Traders React to Jobs Data
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Tencent Music takes copyright rules in stride, earnings beat estimates
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Beijing owns stakes in ByteDance, Weibo domestic entities, records show

HOT NEWS