Investors raise cash holdings as European economic outlook darkens - BoFA survey

Cooling growth expectations are mainly due to COVID concerns, with 19% of investors citing the Delta variant as the biggest tail risk to the European economy, closely behind inflation risks and worries about a taper tantrum, the European edition of the popular monthly survey said.

As a result, a net 23% of investors were overweight cash, the highest share in a year, BoFA said.

About 70% of BofA's clients, with $750 billion in assets under management, said they expect the reflation trade has further room to run, compared to 64% in the July survey.

