Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

02/07/2023 | 10:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans.

In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden hammered corporations for profiteering from the pandemic, and ran through a wish list of economic proposals, such as a minimum tax for billionaires, and a quadrupling of the tax on corporate stock buybacks.

DAMIEN BOEY, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, BARRENJOEY, SYDNEY

    "The most important caveat is that you gotta pass this gridlock that is at the house and the senate.

"That is particularly topical because you're going to hit the debt ceiling when you get to August. Obviously Biden is clearly pitching to the Republicans is that they wanna work together. Most people anticipate that is not going to be an easy promise as you get there."

    "There is also redistribution of things where you get the rich to pay more tax. That's not going to help with consumption a lot.

"So Biden's whole pitch is about inflation coming down, but it is not my problem because it is here before I got here. But the risk is that if you overstimulate, while you have a tight labor market, that is going to be a problem for short-term rates. 

     "Does this change the investment themes when the yield curve is still inverted? People are still arguing for hard landing risks, portfolio managers are concerned about everything moving up and down together? No it doesn't."  

NAKA MATSUZAWA, CHIEF STRATEGIST, NOMURA, TOKYO

"I expected some more hawkish comments on China. Biden should be clearer about how they are going to develop the supply chain away from China. Trade with China is still increasing, rather than decreasing, at this moment. In that sense, he wasn't hawkish enough."

(Reporting by Rae Wee, Ankur Banerjee, Kevin Buckland, Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.32% 5920.12 Real-time Quote.6.76%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.22% 918 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
NOMURA CORPORATION -2.45% 1036 Delayed Quote.2.16%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aInstant View:- India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected
RE
12:19aSri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aMicrosoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines
RE
12:01aPhilippines' Marcos visits Japan seeking closer security ties
RE
02/07India Central Bank Raises Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
02/07Biden 'unwilling' to 'defend our skies' -Governor Sanders
RE
02/07India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
3Toyota Motor : Results of Joint Research into Hydrogen Energy Solutions..
4Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering of Common Stock
5Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments

HOT NEWS