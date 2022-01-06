Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Investors: tie pharma CEO pay to fair global COVID-19 vaccine access

01/06/2022 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of institutional investors representing $3.5 trillion in assets under management on Thursday called on pharmaceutical companies to link their executives' pay to making COVID-19 vaccines available around the globe.

While the majority of citizens of wealthy nations are vaccinated and many are now receiving booster shots, across the African continent vaccination rates average only around 10%.

The World Health Organization has set a target of a 70% vaccination rate in every country by July 2022 in order to end the "acute phase" of the pandemic.

The 65 participating asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies signed a letter reviewed by Reuters dated Jan. 4 that was sent to the boards of Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC asking them to adopt a WHO roadmap for achieving equitable vaccine access and tying it to management pay "in a meaningful, material, measurable and transparent way."

Vaccine deliveries worldwide have been delayed by production problems, hoarding by governments of rich countries, export restrictions and red tape.

The investor group said key points include better participation in international vaccine programs and licensing and sharing technology so countries can produce vaccines locally.

"It should make business sense for a vaccine manufacturer to aim to vaccinate the whole world," said Frank Wagemans of Achmea Investment Management, one of the backers of the initiative with $225 billion in assets under management.

Other participating investors include Nomura, Investec, Boston Common Asset Management, Candriam, GAM, Aegon and PGGM.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna could not immediately be reached for comment. They have previously said they are committed to making doses available to poorer nations at relatively low prices.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca said the company is producing its COVID-19 vaccine for no profit and has distributed most of its supply to low and middle income countries.

Peter Singer, Special Advisor to the Secretary General of the WHO, said the investor initiative was "extremely welcome."

The current unequal vaccine distribution represents "not only a complete moral failure for the world but also a very significant economic failure and a significant drag on the world economy," he said.

Achmea's Wagemans said he believed vaccine makers will generally be receptive to the request but the fund manager will look at how the companies put promises into action before their annual meetings.

"I cannot speak for the other signatories as to how they will vote, but for Achmea management, yes, we will vote against (executive pay packages) if there's no link made" to the WHO roadmap, he said.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Toby Sterling


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -1.43% 4.552 Real-time Quote.5.01%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.72% 8394.58 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
INVESTEC GROUP 0.11% 90.14 End-of-day quote.2.96%
MODERNA, INC. -7.65% 215.23 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.85% 953 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PFIZER, INC. 2.02% 55.63 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aIndonesia coal miners seek export ban exemptions as costs grow
RE
03:34aOmicron spreads in India's big cities but hospitalisations still low
RE
03:29aUK stocks fall as hawkish Fed triggers global sell-off
RE
03:25aEuropean shares slide 1% on hawkish Fed signals
RE
03:25aINVESTORS : tie pharma CEO pay to fair global COVID-19 vaccine access
RE
03:21aHair loss treatment for votes? South Korea's hairy debate
RE
03:21aCaterer Sodexo expects remote working to hit business
RE
03:19aGerman industrial orders bounce back on strong foreign demand
RE
03:18aFrance's cnil watchdog says these fines reflected problems with cookies at facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com
RE
03:18aNEPTUNE ENERGY : new digital twins support Dutch New Energy proje…
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
4Magseis Fairfield receives conditional award of OBN contract
5SMCP - General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022 - Th..

HOT NEWS