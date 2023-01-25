Investors trade cautiously as OBR revises down Britain's outlook

A Times report revealed that the Office for Budget Responsibility has told the government that it overestimated the prospects for Britain's medium-term growth and that it will lower its forecasts by between 0.2% and 0.5% from its previous outlook of a 1.4% contraction this year and a 1.3% growth in 2024, + 2.6% in 2025 and + 2.7% in 2026.

However, on a brighter note, the Times said the OBR also said that any recession in 2023 will be milder than previously thought.

Among stocks, Aviva gained 2.5% after it said it recorded strong sales in Q4 in its general insurance unit. It also maintained its dividend guidance.

EasyJet jumped 10% after announcing it expects to post a profit for the full year thanks to high bookings into summer.

