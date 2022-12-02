Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Investors trade cautiously on the LSE ahead of job data

12/02/2022 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK shares rose yesterday after Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank would go for a smaller rate hike in December. However, while the FTSE 250 gained 1.3%, the FTSE 100 inched down 0.2%, hampered by energy stocks.

Yesterday, US CPI data showed that inflation continues to cool down. Investors will be closely watching today’s non-farm payroll figures, which could influence the Fed's monetary policy. According to Deutsche Bank, they are expected to slow to 200,000 in November from 261,000 in October. The unemployment rate should reach 3.6%.

This morning, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3% as investors trade carefully ahead of the data, due at 1330 GMT.

Sentiment was hit after the latest British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ monitor showed retail footfall fell 13% last month.

Among stocks, Associated British Foods progressed 2.9% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'sell'.

Asos fell 1.4% after IT infrastructure firm Softcat pinched its CFO Kathryn Mecklenburgh.

 

Things to read today:

Inside the Covid revolt at the Zhengzhou “iPhone City” plant (Financial Times)

Blackstone Limits Redemptions From Real Estate Fund, Stock Sinks (WSJ)

UK House prices fall at fastest pace amid fall-out from mini-budget (The Guardian)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.19% 148.31 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
ASOS PLC -0.51% 640.25 Delayed Quote.-73.09%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 3.09% 1636.5 Delayed Quote.-20.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.14% 0.6819 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
BLACKSTONE INC. -7.09% 85.04 Delayed Quote.-34.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.22706 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.74416 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.42% 9.946 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0527 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
FTSE 100 -0.26% 7539.2 Delayed Quote.2.55%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.38% 19484.33 Delayed Quote.-18.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012298 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 2.78% 1110.07 Real-time Quote.-8.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.63986 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.30% 1535.41 Real-time Quote.4.40%
SOFTCAT PLC 1.30% 1323 Delayed Quote.-27.61%