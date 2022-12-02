Investors trade cautiously on the LSE ahead of job data

Yesterday, US CPI data showed that inflation continues to cool down. Investors will be closely watching today’s non-farm payroll figures, which could influence the Fed's monetary policy. According to Deutsche Bank, they are expected to slow to 200,000 in November from 261,000 in October. The unemployment rate should reach 3.6%.

This morning, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3% as investors trade carefully ahead of the data, due at 1330 GMT.

Sentiment was hit after the latest British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ monitor showed retail footfall fell 13% last month.

Among stocks, Associated British Foods progressed 2.9% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'sell'.

Asos fell 1.4% after IT infrastructure firm Softcat pinched its CFO Kathryn Mecklenburgh.

