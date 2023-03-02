Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Investors worried about European inflation

03/02/2023 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Receive by email

After higher inflation readings in France and Spain, German inflation rose to 9.3% year-on-year in February, from 9.2% in the previous month and higher than the 9% expected by economists.

This puts pressure on the ECB to act to curb rising prices, fuelling rate hike fears among European investors. Meanwhile, miners outperformed on encouraging economic data from China and the FTSE 100 ended the session 0.5% higher.

This morning, the index opened 0.3% lower, with Flutter losing 4.9% after posting full-year core profit at the lower end of its guidance range.

At the same time, CRH jumped 9.4% and Melrose Industries gained 4.2% thanks to better-than-expected results.

 

Things to read today:

Xi Jinping set to overhaul China’s economic policy team at watershed congress (Financial Times)

Billionaire Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024 (Bloomberg)

Long-Robust U.S. Labor Market Shows Signs of Cooling (WSJ)


© MarketScreener.com 2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Receive by email
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRH PLC 9.89% 4353.17 Delayed Quote.19.99%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -6.52% 12645 Delayed Quote.19.49%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 1.72% 156.65 Delayed Quote.14.50%
More news
China awakens again
China awakens again 		February ends with uncertainty
February ends with uncertainty 		Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Ford, Tesla, Broadcom...
Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Ford, Tesla, Broadcom...