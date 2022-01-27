Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invictus Global Management Appeals Recent Vote Disenfranchisement in Aeromexico Bankruptcy

01/27/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invictus Global Management, LLC (“Invictus”) today announced that it has filed a notice of appeal under 28 U.S.C. § 158(a) from the Order Enforcing the Order Authorizing Entry into New Agreements Establishing New Labor Conditions with ASPA, ASSA, STIA, and Independencia [ECF No. 2540] issued by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in the bankruptcy case of Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V, in which Invictus is currently a sizable holder of general unsecured claims of various debtor entities (collectively, the “Debtors” or “Aeromexico”).

Cindy Chen Delano, co-founder and partner of Invictus, commented: “As sizable holders of general unsecured claims of the debtor entities in the Aeromexico bankruptcy and other bankruptcies, Invictus firmly believes that we must protect creditor voting rights from being undermined. That is why we have appealed what we view as illegal vote disenfranchisement in the Aeromexico bankruptcy. In addition to filing an appeal, Invictus remains committed to providing a fair and viable exit plan for the benefit of the Debtors, including engaging first class investment bank Guggenheim to raise capital, which is made available to the Debtors to utilize at its discretion to facilitate a global, consensual resolution and/or meet any capital obligations as it pertains to the debtor in possession financing (“DIP”) in order to provide the Debtors with the time/runway they need to confirm a lawfully proposed plan. To date, Guggenheim has raised $525 million of firmly committed, flexible capital (at the same costs of capital to the current plan) and has indications of interest of substantially more capital to the extent the Debtors require or request additional funds. This capital can be utilized as exit financing under the same or similar terms outlined in the current plan and/or replace the DIP to the extent necessary. The capital was sourced from numerous investors who have expressed a strong interest in investing fresh capital into Aeromexico through the Chapter 11 process.”


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aStellantis ready to repay 6.3 billion euro Italy state-backed loan in advance sources
RE
11:10aRussia keeps door open to talks as U.S. rejects key security demands
RE
11:10aRussia keeps door open to talks as U.S. rejects key security demands
RE
11:09aSUPPLIER ALERT : Key Changes In Stellantis/FCA New Terms And Conditions
AQ
11:09aIndustrial Robotics Use Rising
AQ
11:06aSailGP announces Mubadala as Title Partner of Season 2 Grand Final
BU
11:06aGERRESHEIMER AG : The leading supplier of injection vials Gerresheimer expands production in Wertheim
EQ
11:06aInvictus Global Management Appeals Recent Vote Disenfranchisement in Aeromexico Bankruptcy
BU
11:06aNewEdge Advisors Breaks Firm Records in 2021
BU
11:05aHEALTH AND SAFETY REQUIREMENTS IN THE WORKPLACE : what legacy will the Covid-19 crisis leave behind?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
3Wall Street rebounds, dollar higher after Fed's Powell strikes hawkish ..
4Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
5Fiscal stimulus fuels U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sinc..

HOT NEWS