Invitation To Tender (ITT) The Design, Supply, Development, Delivery, Installation, Configuration, Testing, Training, Commissioning and Maintenance, and Support of a Listing System For Brunei Darussalam Central Bank

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) would like to invite reputable firms, with relevant expertise, to apply for the tender to assist in the design, supply, development, delivery, installation, configuration, testing, training, commissioning and maintenance, and support of a Listing System.



Interested applicants may request to acquire the tender documents from the BDCB Project Officer by email to listing.evaluation@bdcb.gov.bn

All tenders must be delivered via email to the BDCB Tender Box at tenderbox@bdcb.gov.bn not later than 2:00pm (GMT+8) Brunei Darussalam time on Monday, 7 March 2022.

Tender Reference Number: BDCB/LET/ITT/2021/01

Date of Issuance: 30thDecember 2021