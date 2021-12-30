Log in
Invitation To Tender (ITT) The Design, Supply, Development, Delivery, Installation, Configuration, Testing, Training, Commissioning and Maintenance, and Support of a Listing System For Brunei Darussalam Central Bank

12/30/2021 | 03:37am EST
Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) would like to invite reputable firms, with relevant expertise, to apply for the tender to assist in the design, supply, development, delivery, installation, configuration, testing, training, commissioning and maintenance, and support of a Listing System.

Interested applicants may request to acquire the tender documents from the BDCB Project Officer by email to listing.evaluation@bdcb.gov.bn

All tenders must be delivered via email to the BDCB Tender Box at tenderbox@bdcb.gov.bn not later than 2:00pm (GMT+8) Brunei Darussalam time on Monday, 7 March 2022.

Tender Reference Number: BDCB/LET/ITT/2021/01

Date of Issuance: 30thDecember 2021

Disclaimer

Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
