Invitation to bid - Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

06/18/2021 | 04:21am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 18 June 2021 Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

As already announced the following Bubills will be reopened by a multi-ISIN auction on 21 June 2021:

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

November 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030278

Current volume: € 9 billion

Due on 24 November 2021

Residual maturity: 5 months (154 interest days)

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

May 2021 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030377

Current volume : € 4 billion

Due on 18 May 2022

Residual maturity: 11 months (329 interest days)

A total amount of € 6 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 3 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 21 June 2021.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Kommunikation

Wilhelm-Epstein-Straße 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Telefon: +49 (0)69 9566-3511 oder -3512, Telefax: +49 (0)69 9566-3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Bei publizistischer Verwertung wird um die Angabe der Quelle gebeten.

Frankfurt am Main 18 June 2021 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Monday, 21 June 2021, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream

Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
