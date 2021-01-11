Press release

Invitation to bid

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

As already announced the German Federal Government will reopen the following inflation-linked bonds through a multi-ISIN auction on 12 January 2021:

% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) ISIN DE0001030559

Current volume: € 19.1 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2030

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2021

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 99.15592

Indexation Coefficient: 1.05461 (on the value date 14 January 2021)

% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046) ISIN DE0001030575

Current volume: € 9.8 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2046

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2021

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 98.67766

Indexation Coefficient: 1.05972 (on the value date 14 January 2021)

An increase of € 600 million in total is envisaged for the reopening of both bonds (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 400 million for the 0.50% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030), ISIN DE0001030559, and of € 200 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046), ISIN DE0001030575. The effective increase of each bond will be determined by the allotment on 12 January 2021.

