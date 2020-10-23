Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation to bid - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 23 October 2020 Page 1 of 1

Invitation to bid

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency, through Deutsche Bundesbank, offers for sale by auction:

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

October 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 27 October 2021 (364 interest days) ISIN DE0001030260

envisaged issue volume (auction allotment and retention quote): € 3 billion

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Monday, 26 October 2020, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream

Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:34:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aMERCK : PHIL, MERCK Partner to Reach Girls With HPV Vaccine
AQ
05:06aGUINNESS NIGERIA : Assures Shareholders of Return to Profitability
AQ
05:06aACCESS BANK : 'W' Initiative Launches Awareness Campaign, Screening for Breast Cancer in Three States
AQ
05:06aXEROX HOLDINGS CORP : oration Declares Dividend
AQ
05:05aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Decision on every third working capital loan for large and mid-sized businesses taken within 7 minutes at Sberbank
PU
05:05aXRF SCIENTIFIC : 2020 AGM CEO Presentation
PU
05:05aOVATO : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
05:05aNEXANS : Appointment of Bjørn Erik Nyborg as Director representing employees on the Nexans Board of Directors
PU
05:05aLG CHEM : Applies NASH Treatment for Clinical Phase 1 Trial in USA
PU
05:05aBRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine and Beneteau Strengthen Partnership to offer award-winning outboards to Global Customers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
3ABB LTD : ABB : 3Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat Expectations
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
5Back at the Brexit table, UK and EU try to tackle fish

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group